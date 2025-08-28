Shiba Inu Set to Breakout, Historic Price Surge Imminent

By: Coincentral
2025/08/28 03:29
TLDR

  • Shiba Inu is poised for a breakout after a long consolidation phase, with analysts predicting significant growth.
  • The meme coin has followed a recurring pattern of accumulation followed by rapid expansion since 2021.
  • In May 2021, Shiba Inu surged 1,154% after breaking out of an accumulation phase, setting a new all-time high.
  • The second surge in March 2024 saw a 501% increase, confirming the pattern of explosive growth after consolidation.
  • Shiba Inu is currently in a similar accumulation phase, and a breakout could lead to a new all-time high.

Analyst Kamran Asghar believes Shiba Inu may soon experience a parabolic surge. He has identified a pattern in the meme coin’s price movements that could lead to significant growth. The pattern follows a period of consolidation, which could be coming to an end, setting the stage for another breakout.

History of Accumulation and Breakout

Shiba Inu has followed a recurring pattern since 2021, marked by long consolidation phases followed by rapid expansion. The first instance occurred in May 2021 when Shiba Inu dropped to $0.00000630, starting a lengthy accumulation phase. This phase lasted for several months, eventually leading to a massive breakout in September 2021, when SHIB price surged 1,154% to reach $0.000088554.

The second instance took place in May 2022 after a significant retracement. Shiba Inu entered another accumulation phase, which lasted until February 2024. By March 2024, the coin surged by 501%, reaching $0.00004563, signaling a similar breakout pattern.

Shiba Inu Current Position and Potential for Growth

Currently, Shiba Inu appears to be in the midst of another accumulation phase. After dipping to $0.00001471 in late January 2025, it has since remained within a specific range. Asghar believes that the accumulation phase could soon end, making way for another breakout.

According to Asghar’s analysis, if Shiba Inu follows its historical pattern, it could see a rapid expansion. The price target is around $0.0000900, representing a 619% increase from the current value of $0.0000251. This surge would mark an all-time high, setting a new record for Shiba Inu’s price.

Asghar’s chart indicates that the rally could take SHIB to unprecedented levels. With the consolidation phase nearing its end, Shiba Inu’s potential for growth appears to be strong. The analyst’s projection suggests that a new all-time high is on the horizon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
