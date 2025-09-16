The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims for $0.0001, But This Meme Coin Will Be the One to Soar 21044% This Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is set to achieve a goal of $0.0001, which has excited its die-hard fans. This is a major step undertaken by the investors, and it strengthens the long-term presence of SHIB in the meme coin market. But as Shiba Inu strives to achieve consistent growth, another meme coin is picking up even more pace and might provide even greater returns more quickly.

Little Pepe Positioned for 21,044% Gains With Layer 2 Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be flying high, up 21,044% in this cycle, and it will get the attention of the world. In contrast to meme coins, which are entirely dependent on hype, Little Pepe incorporates meme culture into its own Layer 2 blockchain. It is a speedy, scalable, and ultra-low-cost specialized chain. The purpose of settlement times is to achieve very close finality to provide users with an elegant and effective trading experience. There is no loss of security or decentralization, and therefore, it can be adopted on a long-term basis. The LILPEPE token is already available on CoinMarketCap, which adds more visibility and provides the project with a position ahead of its future exchange launches. This development indicates that the project is out of the hype as it is providing real value through innovation.

Little Pepe Presale Stage 12 98.5% Complete

At present, the LILPEPE presale Stage 12 is almost ended, with tokens priced at $0.0021—up 110% from the initial presale price of $0.0010. A total of $24.99 million has been raised from the $25.475 million goal. Over 15.52 billion tokens have been sold out of 15.75 billion available, marking a 98.55% completion rate. The next stage will increase the token price to $0.0022, creating urgency for investors to act quickly.

Community Giveaway and Growth

Little Pepe has declared a giveaway of $777,000 to honor its victory. Ten winners would be randomly chosen and each winner would be provided with tokens worth $77,000. There’s also a Mega Giveaway from Stages 12–17: the biggest buyer gets 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers get 0.5 ETH each.

https://twitter.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

This program underscores the commitment of this project to rewarding early adopters as it becomes more global. Citizenship by contributing to the community also makes Little Pepe stand out from the competition, both in method and practice.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu is possibly aiming at $0.0001, but Little Pepe is shaping up to be a more dynamic competitor. As it is projected to continue explosive growth, has a secure audited foundation, good presale performance, and community rewarding rewards, LILPEPE is setting up to be the meme coin to follow in 2025. Little Pepe could be pacing ahead of its competitors in order to attract more high-potential returns to the investors.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com