Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) Won’t Make You a Millionaire Anymore, but this Rival Memecoin Will

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:39
Threshold
T$0,01586-%3,29
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001208-%3,36
Moonveil
MORE$0,09947-%3,22
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,5849-%7,75
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,00267-%3,74
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000552-%2,47
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000958-%4,20

Investing $40 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Pepe (PEPE) today is unlikely to turn into a life-changing payoff, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is demonstrating rapid progress and strong upside for early-stage investors. The project recently sold out presale stage 11 faster than anticipated and has now entered stage 12 at $0.0021, marking a 110% increase from its initial price. 

With a confirmed listing price of $0.003, anyone entering at this stage is guaranteed a 42.9% return, yet momentum and market activity suggest potential gains well above 2x before listing. In less time than expected, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised over $22.7 million and sold more than 14.4 billion tokens, highlighting the project’s speed and investor demand. As older coins like SHIB and PEPE show slower growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is carving a path for investors seeking measurable, timely returns in 2025.

Shiba Inu and PEPE Stagnation as New Coins Emerge in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001305, reflecting a modest increase of 0.05583% from the previous close. Despite its early success, SHIB has encountered challenges in maintaining momentum. Analysts forecast a potential price range between $0.0000101 and $0.0000455 for 2025, indicating limited growth prospects. The project’s large market capitalization and the slow adoption of its Shibarium Layer 2 solution have contributed to this stagnation. 

PEPE has also faced a period of stagnation, slipping over 50% from its all-time high.  In contrast, newer projects like Little Pepe are gaining attention for their innovative approaches and potential for higher returns.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): $22.7 Million Raised

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to perform strongly, with Stage 11 of its presale selling out within days. Over 14.4 billion tokens have already been sold, bringing total funds raised past $22.7 million. Stage 12 is now underway, pricing tokens at $0.0021, a 110% increase from the first round. At this stage, buyers can expect a 42.9% return when the token lists at $0.003, and demand is driving the next price adjustment to $0.0022.

Purpose-Built Layer 2 for Speed and Efficiency

Built on a dedicated Layer 2 network, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) handles large transaction volumes quickly and affordably. Its high speed and scalability ensure smooth performance for users and developers, even during peak activity.

Launchpad Utility and Fair Trading

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has its own Launchpad, providing new projects with a platform to grow. Integrated anti-sniper measures help protect early trading from automated bots, creating a fairer environment when tokens become available.

CertiK Audit, Analyst Attention, and Growing Visibility

The fast-moving presale stages have drawn attention from analysts, some projecting post-launch valuations near $2. LILPEPE’s CertiK audit strengthens trust and transparency, while the recent CoinMarketCap listing expands visibility for new supporters.

Additionally, a Freshcoins.io audit gave Little Pepe (LILPEPE) a trust score of 81.55, confirming the reliability of its smart contract and platform protections.

$777,000 Giveaway for Early Supporters 

To reward early participants, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is hosting a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in tokens. Participants need a minimum $100 presale purchase and some social engagement to qualify, with additional interaction increasing winning chances.

Exchange Listings Secured

Plans are underway for listings on at least two major centralized exchanges, including one of the largest globally. With no transaction taxes and low trading fees, buying and trading LILPEPE will be simple from launch.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised over $22.7 million and sold 14.4 billion tokens, now in stage 12 at $0.0021. Early investors are set for a 42.9% return at the $0.003 listing, with demand pushing potential gains even higher. Audited by CertiK and Freshcoins, supported by a fast, low-fee Layer 2 network, and featuring a $777,000 giveaway, LILPEPE is positioned for strong growth. Secure your tokens before the next stage sells out.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-shib-and-pepe-pepe-wont-make-you-a-millionaire-anymore-but-this-rival-memecoin-will/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00747+%5,50
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0,1211-%4,04
XRP
XRP$2,8223-%5,36
Particl
PART$0,1868-%0,05
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0,01583-%3,59
Bonk
BONK$0,00001985-%6,76
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August