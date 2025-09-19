Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Popularity as New Ethereum Meme Coin Under $0.0025 Dominates

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing declining attention as new meme projects capture investor eyes. Among them, in the list of the new favorites among many, Little Pepe has emerged as a notable rival. Little Pepe, an ETH-compatible L2 blockchain, merges meme culture with the practical, real use of technology.

The presale process of the LILPEPE token has gained momentum, and its current price is at Stage 13 of $0.0022. A total of 15.77 billion tokens have been sold so far, bringing in $25.51 million out of the $28.77 million target funds. As the next stage will raise the price of the token to $0.0023, early purchasers are still continuing to compound profits. This growth underlines why Little Pepe is now viewed as a serious competitor to older meme coins.

Presale Momentum Accelerates with Clear Gains

Little Pepe launched its presale at $0.001 during Stage 1. Each stage has since introduced incremental price rises. The Stage 1 investors have already seen gains of more than 130%, and the price has been raised from $0.0010 to $0.0022. The structured pricing has created high demand with Stage 13 selling out in a short time before the next rise. The total supply has been pegged at 100 billion tokens, 26.5 billion of which will go to presale. The project boasts of high market participation. The Little Pepe network has zero taxes, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, and an exclusive meme launchpad.

Future Little Pepe roadmap features will involve the addition of DAO voting, cross-chain, and NFT. The Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure of the project guarantees a higher speed of transactions, better scalability, and low fees. Having reserves towards liquidity, marketing, and chain development, tokenomics focuses on sustainability and growth.

Community Engagement and Active Giveaway

Investor interest has also been amplified through ongoing campaigns. There is a giveaway of $777K that runs during the presale where ten winners get a $77,000 worth of LILPEPE token award. The minimum contribution is $100, which allows participation with a presale and a chance of giveaways.

https://twitter.com/littlepepetoken/status/1963648061063999860

The random big purchasers in the Stages 12-17 will, in addition, obtain over 15 ETH of bonus rewards. These programs enhance interaction and expand the scope of the token before additional presales. The slowing pace of Shiba Inu has created room in which new meme coins can take over.

Having been valued at less than $0.0025, Little Pepe has combined the technical characteristics with constant growth in presale and now stands as one of the primary competitors. As it has staking, DAO voting, and cross-chain compatibility on the roadmap, it has obvious utility that goes beyond meme appeal. The price organization, powerful fundraising, and CertiK audit of the presale support its position as a new generation Ethereum meme coin.

