Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips 7% in a Week as Attention Shifts to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles with a 7% weekly decline, the crypto spotlight is subtly pivoting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now at $0.035. While broader market sentiment remains mixed, Mutuum Finance is increasingly drawing investor attention with its expanding DeFi ecosystem and growing traction among early adopters.

Mutuum Finance is in stage 6 of presale at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when in presale stage 7. Investors today will enjoy a minimum of 400% when the token enters the market. Mutuum Finance has already raised over $15 million and drawn over 15720 investors. This shift highlights a potential recalibration in market focus, as traders weigh short-term volatility in established meme coins against emerging opportunities in decentralized finance innovation.

Shiba Inu Faces 7% Weekly Decline

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently priced at $0.00001214, showing a 7% drop over the past week as market sentiment remains mixed. This pullback comes amid cautious trading activity, with some larger holders adding to their positions while overall momentum stays subdued. As SHIB consolidates near this level, investors are watching how the broader crypto market will influence its next move, while emerging projects like Mutuum Finance are also beginning to attract attention in the DeFi market.

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is doing excellent in the DeFi sector. It now holds a 95.0/100 trust score, which has been audited and certified through Certik. The project is offering a secure platform to process DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing proven lending functionalities with the security of a new ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has an Ethereum, overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin in the works. It will offer long-term liquidity, trust, and stability to any client.

Mutuum Finance Presale Enters Phase 6

Reinforcing DeFi Security with Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now unveiled a $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will be rewarded with $10,000 MUTM tokens. The team has also unveiled a top 50 token holder leaderboard, rewarding big holders with bonus tokens.

Mutuum Finance has a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program ongoing in association with CertiK. It will reward and compensate all bugs at four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers investors a secure and efficient twin lending platform. Smart contracts based on the Peer-to-Contract model enables lending by automating the process. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure enables middlemen to be removed and gives borrowers and lenders direct access to one another.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-shib-slips-7-in-a-week-as-attention-shifts-to-mutuum-finance-mutm-at-0-035/