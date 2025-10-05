ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Traders Are Betting on a Third Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) for 22073% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once branded as the “Doge Killer,” has spent years trying to grow beyond its meme beginnings. With ShibaSwap and plans for its Shibarium network, the Team has added layers of utility. But market performance tells a different story. At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001176 with a market cap of $6.96 billion and daily volume around $113 million. The token is down more than 43% year to date, showing how hard it is to spark another rally when supply runs in the hundreds of trillions. While SHIB maintains a loyal base, its oversized supply continues to suppress price growth. Investors who rode the 2021 wave remember the massive gains, but for newcomers, the coin feels like a slower-moving ship. This explains why traders who once bet on SHIB are now looking elsewhere for opportunities that may deliver the kind of exponential upside they crave. Dogecoin (DOGE): “The Original Meme Coin” Still Holds Its Crown Dogecoin (DOGE), often called “The Original Meme Coin,” has held onto mainstream attention longer than most predicted. Its simplicity, celebrity endorsements, and grassroots charm made it a cultural symbol. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.22 with a market cap of $35.65 billion and daily trading volume above $2.3 billion. That liquidity keeps it relevant, and its adoption stories, including tipping systems and even an ETF launched earlier this month, show it still commands serious recognition. Yet DOGE is down about 23% year to date. The coin’s massive scale makes sharp gains harder to achieve. While it continues to function as a steady meme asset, most investors agree the wild upside of DOGE’s early days is behind it. It is now more of a household name than a moonshot bet. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): “The Next… The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Traders Are Betting on a Third Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) for 22073% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once branded as the “Doge Killer,” has spent years trying to grow beyond its meme beginnings. With ShibaSwap and plans for its Shibarium network, the Team has added layers of utility. But market performance tells a different story. At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001176 with a market cap of $6.96 billion and daily volume around $113 million. The token is down more than 43% year to date, showing how hard it is to spark another rally when supply runs in the hundreds of trillions. While SHIB maintains a loyal base, its oversized supply continues to suppress price growth. Investors who rode the 2021 wave remember the massive gains, but for newcomers, the coin feels like a slower-moving ship. This explains why traders who once bet on SHIB are now looking elsewhere for opportunities that may deliver the kind of exponential upside they crave. Dogecoin (DOGE): “The Original Meme Coin” Still Holds Its Crown Dogecoin (DOGE), often called “The Original Meme Coin,” has held onto mainstream attention longer than most predicted. Its simplicity, celebrity endorsements, and grassroots charm made it a cultural symbol. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.22 with a market cap of $35.65 billion and daily trading volume above $2.3 billion. That liquidity keeps it relevant, and its adoption stories, including tipping systems and even an ETF launched earlier this month, show it still commands serious recognition. Yet DOGE is down about 23% year to date. The coin’s massive scale makes sharp gains harder to achieve. While it continues to function as a steady meme asset, most investors agree the wild upside of DOGE’s early days is behind it. It is now more of a household name than a moonshot bet. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): “The Next…

Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Traders Are Betting on a Third Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) for 22073% Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 19:38
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000495+0.60%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000905-0.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16313-1.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001442+3.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000561-1.40%

Shiba Inu (SHIB), once branded as the “Doge Killer,” has spent years trying to grow beyond its meme beginnings. With ShibaSwap and plans for its Shibarium network, the Team has added layers of utility. But market performance tells a different story. At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is $0.00001176 with a market cap of $6.96 billion and daily volume around $113 million. The token is down more than 43% year to date, showing how hard it is to spark another rally when supply runs in the hundreds of trillions. While SHIB maintains a loyal base, its oversized supply continues to suppress price growth. Investors who rode the 2021 wave remember the massive gains, but for newcomers, the coin feels like a slower-moving ship. This explains why traders who once bet on SHIB are now looking elsewhere for opportunities that may deliver the kind of exponential upside they crave.

Dogecoin (DOGE): “The Original Meme Coin” Still Holds Its Crown

Dogecoin (DOGE), often called “The Original Meme Coin,” has held onto mainstream attention longer than most predicted. Its simplicity, celebrity endorsements, and grassroots charm made it a cultural symbol. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is $0.22 with a market cap of $35.65 billion and daily trading volume above $2.3 billion. That liquidity keeps it relevant, and its adoption stories, including tipping systems and even an ETF launched earlier this month, show it still commands serious recognition. Yet DOGE is down about 23% year to date. The coin’s massive scale makes sharp gains harder to achieve. While it continues to function as a steady meme asset, most investors agree the wild upside of DOGE’s early days is behind it. It is now more of a household name than a moonshot bet.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): “The Next Meme Evolution” Turning Heads

This is where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes into play. Billed as “The Next Meme Evolution,” Little Pepe is capturing attention because it offers something both DOGE and SHIB no longer provide: the chance for fresh exponential growth. The presale is in Stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26.37 million has already been raised out of a target of $28.77 million, with more than 16.1 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available in this stage. Early buyers from Stage 1 are already up 120% and even those entering now may see 36.36% gains by the time of launch at $0.0030. Certik has also audited Little Pepe, added to CoinMarketCap listings, and is running a $777k giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway that rewards top presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 with over 15 ETH in prizes. The project has zero trade tax, anti-bot measures, and is built on a next-generation Layer 2 framework. This combination of meme culture and infrastructure is why many traders believe it has the right ingredients for breakout growth. Adding to its momentum, Little Pepe recently peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5’s memecoin question trend between June and August 2025, overtaking PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB. That kind of community-driven interest suggests the token is resonating in ways that established meme coins may no longer achieve.

Conclusion: The Third Wave Could Belong to Little Pepe

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain cultural icons, but their growth curves now look more steady than explosive. For traders chasing fresh opportunities, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being viewed as the superior bet. Its presale traction, audit, giveaways, and community buzz position it as a serious contender. While risks remain, the numbers and momentum suggest that the third wave of meme coins belongs to Little Pepe. Investors who missed DOGE and SHIB in their early days are watching closely. With the presale nearly sold out at Stage 13, many believe this is the window to enter before the token moves to higher stages. If sentiment holds, Little Pepe could be the project that turns speculative dreams into reality, with the projected 22,073% gains serving as a reminder of why meme coins still have the power to surprise.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-shib-vs-dogecoin-doge-traders-are-betting-on-a-third-meme-coin-little-pepe-lilpepe-for-22073-gains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,323.51
$103,323.51$103,323.51

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,391.19
$3,391.19$3,391.19

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3026
$2.3026$2.3026

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.75
$160.75$160.75

+0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0516
$1.0516$1.0516

-3.09%