Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Which Meme Coin Will Take the Crown from Dogecoin (DOGE)?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:32
Dogecoin has been the face of meme coins for a long time. From Elon Musk tweets to a robust community, DOGE has managed to stay alive. But in 2025, things appear slightly different. Will Shiba Inu keep pursuing Dogecoin, or will new contender Little Pepe pass them both by?

Dogecoin (DOGE): Still the Benchmark

Dogecoin is trading just above $0.2452, up 10.63% over the past week. That steady climb shows why DOGE still matters: it has the liquidity, the listings, and the recognition that few meme tokens can match. Analysts see its price grinding higher into year-end, supported by altcoin momentum and ETF launches in the U.S. But here’s the thing: DOGE is no longer a scrappy underdog. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, turning $100 into $10,000 here is nearly impossible. It’s the Bitcoin of meme coins: reliable, liquid, and still iconic, but its days of 1,000× gains are behind it.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Big Name, Slowing Engine

Shiba Inu sits at $0.00001349 with a market cap of $7.6 billion. It’s clawed back momentum with a 3.98% monthly surge, and analysts project a further 9.26% weekly gain to $0.00001418. Token burns and the expansion of Shibarium, its Layer-2 solution, keep the ecosystem alive. That said, SHIB’s size is also its weakness. Even with whales accumulating another 62 billion tokens, growth projections hover in the 400%–500% range, which is impressive but pales in comparison to what early buyers saw in 2021. SHIB is in the odd position of being too big to vanish, but too large to repeat its breakout magic.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Challenger

SHIB grew on pure hype, but LILPEPE comes with real infrastructure. The project is building an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 network designed for meme tokens, with near-zero fees, sniper-bot resistance, and a dedicated Pump Pad launchpad for spawning new meme projects.

The presale tells the story:

  • Over $26.364 million raised so far
  • More than 16.154 billion tokens sold
  • Price has doubled from $0.001 in Stage 1 to $0.0022 in Stage 13

Community Energy and Giveaways

Meme coins live and die by their communities, and LILPEPE’s is exploding. Little Pepe is everywhere with meme threads, chart screenshots, and traders flexing their presale buys. And the team hasn’t left the hype to chance; they’ve been stoking it with massive giveaways and nonstop community events that keep everyone hooked. First is the $777,000 Giveaway, where ten winners each score $77,000 in tokens. Second is the Mega Giveaway, which offers 15 ETH prizes split between top presale buyers and random participants. The bigger you buy, the bigger your chance of winning, but even small investors get a fair shot. 

Tokenomics and Roadmap

With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, LILPEPE has carved out allocations for liquidity (10%), staking rewards (13.5%), marketing (10%), and reserves (10%). Significantly, it charges zero taxes on trades, keeping the ecosystem friction-free. The roadmap follows themed phases: “Pregnancy” (development), “Birth” (mainnet launch and listings), and “Growth” (CEX partnerships and global expansion). Each stage is tied to tangible utility rather than vague promises of a refreshing change in meme land.

How to Buy Into the Presale

Getting into LILPEPE’s presale is straightforward:

  • Head to LittlePepe.com
  • Connect a MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Purchase with ETH or USDT (ETH required for gas)
  • Claim tokens on the dashboard after the presale wraps

With each stage pushing prices higher, early entry remains the most brilliant move.

Conclusion: Who Wins The Crown

DOGE will keep its relevance. SHIB is likely to remain in the top 20. But if you’re asking which meme coin has the best chance to take the crown, the answer is Little Pepe. It combines meme culture with real blockchain utility, has already raised more than $26 million in presale, and is turning heads with massive giveaways and grassroots hype. For those who missed SHIB in 2021, LILPEPE in 2025 might be the second chance no one thought would come again.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-shib-vs-little-pepe-lilpepe-which-meme-coin-will-take-the-crown-from-dogecoin-doge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

