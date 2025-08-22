Shiba Inu: Shibarium Rockets to 4.8 Million Transactions in Major Comeback

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 13:03
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001242-0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021599-3.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000612-1.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.18363+16.26%

Shiba Inu layer-2 platform Shibarium has made a comeback following a sharp drop in the prior day, with daily transactions reaching 4.8 million in the last 24 hours.

After flatlining around the four million level for days, daily transactions on the Shibarium network fell to 3.4 million on Aug. 19.

The network made a comeback, with the daily transaction rising 41% to reach 4.8 million from the prior day’s low of 3.4 million. The increase has contributed to the total transaction count on Shibarium, rising to 1,549,991,843.

You Might Also Like

According to recent Shibarium scan data, total blocks now stand at 12,656,075, and total addresses are now at 268,129,034

Shiba Inu news

Shibarium’s transaction comeback coincides with a slight recovery in Shiba Inu’s price. Shiba Inu dropped with the rest of the market at the start of the week, falling from a high of $0.00001339 to a low of $0.000012 on Wednesday before rebounding sharply.

You Might Also Like

At press time, SHIB was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001239 as the markets showed slight signs of recovery early Thursday.

At the start of the week, Shiba Inu developer provided an update on LEASH v2, stating that development work for the new contract has started, with more technical details to be revealed following internal reviews.

The Shiba Inu team also hinted that it was consulting with advisors on features and architecture to future-proof LEASH v2, with potential discussion with Zama.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shibarium-rockets-to-48-million-transactions-in-major-comeback

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000844+48.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226484-0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007817-3.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share

Trending News

More

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy