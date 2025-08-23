Shiba Inu Sustains Accumulation: ‘Alpha Price’ Metric Says 125% Surge Is Coming

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular memecoin that made headlines in 2021, could be on the verge of another significant moment in 2025. According to market expert Joao Wedson, it is showing signs of renewed interest, and the price could rise sharply. The coin is currently in an accumulation phase, and even with short-term market uncertainty, SHIB is likely to stand out when memecoins capture the market’s attention again.

Accumulation Phase Signals Growing Speculative Interest

SHIB’s current accumulation phase suggests that investors are quietly building positions in the coin. On-chain data shows this steady buying pattern, and metrics like Realized Cap Impulse indicate SHIB could experience a shift toward positive momentum soon. A potential growth in the coin’s price may attract more speculative investors and capital into the market, as traders and holders take notice of the developing trend and position themselves to benefit from a possible upward movement.

However, not all investors are fully confident yet. NUPL data indicates that many holders are still at a loss, which makes some people hesitant to jump in. Cautious investors who are reluctant to take risks, combined with the steadily growing interest from new and existing buyers, could create the perfect conditions for potential price movement.

Once momentum begins to build and confidence increases, the market could see SHIB’s value rise more noticeably as more participants start actively trading and investing in the meme coin.

Alpha Price Metric Points To 125% Upside Potential

One of the most notable indicators for SHIB is Wedson’s proprietary “Alpha Price” metric. This tool rarely gets surpassed but acts like a strong magnet for price action. According to Wedson, the Alpha Price signals that SHIB could surge by at least 125%, suggesting a significant upside is possible.

Rather than getting sidetracked by the constant noise from news headlines, social media chatter, or influenced by the short-term price swings, he advises investors to pay close attention to this key metric and use it as a guide for understanding SHIB’s long-term potential.

Shiba Inu’s current position shows that it is quietly preparing for a bigger move. The accumulation phase, when viewed together with the insights from the Alpha Price indicator, paints a clear picture of a coin that has the potential to gain significant momentum. While some investors remain hesitant due to current losses, others like Wedson see the potential for substantial gains.

As 2025 unfolds, Shiba Inu may prove that it is more than just a memecoin from the past. Its quiet accumulation and strong Alpha Price signal make it a coin to watch closely. For investors looking at memecoins, SHIB could be the one to stand out and potentially lead the next big move in the market. If memecoins do retake the spotlight, it could signal the peak of this crypto cycle.