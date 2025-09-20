The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 15:13 Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks poised for a rebound after months of decline, but analysts say its upside might pale in comparison to emerging presales. Increasingly, attention is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With fresh momentum in presale fundraising and a roadmap built on utility and scarcity, investors are weighing whether SHIB’s potential rally or LBRETT’s exponential growth is the smarter bet. Let’s find out! SHIB price patterns hint at 138% upside Shiba Inu has spent the last few months consolidating in the $0.00001–$0.000013 range, forming what analysts describe as a strong bottoming zone. This follows a painful slide from its $0.000033 highs in Q4 2024, leaving many holders frustrated. But some analysts now see signs of life. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% in the next year, potentially taking it toward its recent highs. Technicals support the case: RSI readings are moving off oversold zones, and accumulation data suggests whales are quietly buying. If momentum builds, SHIB could finally deliver short-term gains for patient investors. Shiba Inu ecosystem sparks renewed interest Beyond price charts, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is seeing modest progress. The Shibarium Layer-2 network continues to expand: its daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month! Developers are also rolling out updates like the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signaling efforts to strengthen utility beyond hype-driven trading. Still, many investors remain cautious, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply makes explosive growth difficult. That’s where comparisons with newer tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerge. While SHIB may double or triple from here, analysts argue that LBRETT’s fundamentals and smaller size put it in line for outsized returns—potentially making it the meme coin of choice for the next bull cycle. Analysts tout… The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 15:13 Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks poised for a rebound after months of decline, but analysts say its upside might pale in comparison to emerging presales. Increasingly, attention is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With fresh momentum in presale fundraising and a roadmap built on utility and scarcity, investors are weighing whether SHIB’s potential rally or LBRETT’s exponential growth is the smarter bet. Let’s find out! SHIB price patterns hint at 138% upside Shiba Inu has spent the last few months consolidating in the $0.00001–$0.000013 range, forming what analysts describe as a strong bottoming zone. This follows a painful slide from its $0.000033 highs in Q4 2024, leaving many holders frustrated. But some analysts now see signs of life. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% in the next year, potentially taking it toward its recent highs. Technicals support the case: RSI readings are moving off oversold zones, and accumulation data suggests whales are quietly buying. If momentum builds, SHIB could finally deliver short-term gains for patient investors. Shiba Inu ecosystem sparks renewed interest Beyond price charts, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is seeing modest progress. The Shibarium Layer-2 network continues to expand: its daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month! Developers are also rolling out updates like the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signaling efforts to strengthen utility beyond hype-driven trading. Still, many investors remain cautious, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply makes explosive growth difficult. That’s where comparisons with newer tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerge. While SHIB may double or triple from here, analysts argue that LBRETT’s fundamentals and smaller size put it in line for outsized returns—potentially making it the meme coin of choice for the next bull cycle. Analysts tout…

Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Layer Brett Is The Next 100x Play For Memes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:30
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:13

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks poised for a rebound after months of decline, but analysts say its upside might pale in comparison to emerging presales.

Increasingly, attention is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin.

With fresh momentum in presale fundraising and a roadmap built on utility and scarcity, investors are weighing whether SHIB’s potential rally or LBRETT’s exponential growth is the smarter bet. Let’s find out!

SHIB price patterns hint at 138% upside

Shiba Inu has spent the last few months consolidating in the $0.00001–$0.000013 range, forming what analysts describe as a strong bottoming zone. This follows a painful slide from its $0.000033 highs in Q4 2024, leaving many holders frustrated.

But some analysts now see signs of life. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% in the next year, potentially taking it toward its recent highs. Technicals support the case: RSI readings are moving off oversold zones, and accumulation data suggests whales are quietly buying. If momentum builds, SHIB could finally deliver short-term gains for patient investors.

Shiba Inu ecosystem sparks renewed interest

Beyond price charts, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is seeing modest progress. The Shibarium Layer-2 network continues to expand: its daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month! Developers are also rolling out updates like the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signaling efforts to strengthen utility beyond hype-driven trading.

Still, many investors remain cautious, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply makes explosive growth difficult. That’s where comparisons with newer tokens like Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerge.

While SHIB may double or triple from here, analysts argue that LBRETT’s fundamentals and smaller size put it in line for outsized returns—potentially making it the meme coin of choice for the next bull cycle.

Analysts tout LBRETT as the next 100x meme coin

LBRETT is built on Ethereum’s Layer-2, giving it speed and cost efficiency far beyond the base chain. This makes it more attractive for scaling apps and day-to-day use, avoiding the gas fee headaches that ETH users face.

Presale momentum & rapid growth

The presale has already raised over $3.8 million, with thousands of new wallet addresses signing up weekly. Its viral meme culture presence on Twitter and Telegram has turned heads, fueling a snowball effect as early adopters spread the word.

Staking rewards

LBRETT offers staking rewards north of 680% APY, rewarding long-term holders and creating scarcity by locking supply—something SHIB has always lacked.

Scarce supply & community giveaways

With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a $1M community giveaway, LBRETT blends scarcity with mass appeal. The combination fuels demand while building a passionate, loyal base of investors.

Where SHIB might manage a 2x, analysts believe LBRETT could be the next 100x meme coin, thanks to its smaller cap and strong fundamentals. If momentum continues, it may even eclipse other Ethereum Layer-2 rivals in terms of growth speed.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s technicals suggest a potential 138% rebound, and its ecosystem progress shows the project still has fight left in it. But for traders chasing life-changing gains, SHIB’s upside looks modest compared to emerging presales.

With its Layer-2 foundation, staking model, viral meme energy, and rapid presale momentum, Layer Brett is increasingly viewed as the next 100x meme coin. For many analysts, the question isn’t whether SHIB recovers—but whether LBRETT leaves it in the dust!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

