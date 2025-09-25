Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Hits $100B Market Cap First?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 01:50
Capverse
CAP$0.11603-0.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000576+2.67%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4477-1.10%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+0.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002373+0.46%

shiba inu shib main LBR

Shiba Inu has turned early buyers into legends, while Pepe stormed in with meme-fueled hype, sparking speculation it could be the next big contender. But as these two battle for the spotlight, a new challenger—Layer Brett—is stepping into the ring, and it has everyone talking.

This Layer 2 meme coin is rewriting the playbook with an explosive presale, an ambitious roadmap, and a growing chorus of believers betting it could be the next project to rocket toward that elusive $100 billion mark.

Shiba Inu Aims for $100B As Smart Money Surges 103%

Shiba Inu is gearing up for a big move, and in the $100 billion meme coin race, it refuses to be left behind. Over 5 trillion tokens have recently left centralized exchanges, reducing balances to just 283 trillion and signaling lower selling pressure. Currently, Shiba Inu is down about 15% for the year, but its $7.19 billion market cap still reflects steady confidence in the project.

chart6427247 1

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: Crypto.news Despite setbacks like the Shibarium exploit, investors have doubled down, with smart money holdings rising 103% this month alone. If history is any guide, the strong accumulation and technical triangle pattern could drive the next leg higher, making SHIB a dark horse in the meme coin race toward that elusive $100 billion milestone.

lbr

PEPE’s $6.9 Billion Market Cap Surge Fuels Breakout Anticipation

Among meme coins vying for dominance, PEPE has surged into the spotlight as speculation grows over which token could be the first to reach a $100 billion market cap. With its price up 20% over the past year, the coin now faces resistance at $0.00001150—a critical level that may determine whether momentum continues upward or stalls into consolidation.

chart6427247 2

PEPE price analysis. Source: X/CryptoELITESWhale activity has also shaped the market narrative. A notable purchase of 1.52 trillion tokens briefly pushed PEPE’s market cap above $6.9 billion before easing to its current value of around $4 billion. This mix of accumulation and consolidation is fueling anticipation, as traders await a breakout that could define PEPE’s next trajectory.

lbr

Layer Brett Delivers Speed, Access, and Bold Utility Plans

What makes Layer Brett stand out is how it blends fun and function into one irresistible package. Let’s talk about speed for instance. Ethereum’s congestion has been a thorn in traders’ sides for years, with delays and sky-high gas fees killing the vibe. Layer Brett slices right through that problem, running transactions off-chain so they fly through almost instantly. 

Even better, Layer Brett makes it dead simple for anyone to jump in. Wallet setup is no longer a headache—you can plug in with MetaMask or Trust Wallet in minutes, even if you’re brand new to crypto. That accessibility is huge because it means the door isn’t just open for whales. Small retail investors can pile in without friction.

The roadmap is equally bold. Layer Brett’s Phase 3, dubbed “The Breakthrough,” is targeting a community of over 50,000. Moreover, with a big chunk of tokens carved out for staking, Layer Brett has built a loop where buying in isn’t just a one-off move. You can stake, earn, and keep compounding your position while watching the project grow.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shiba Inu remains the veteran, with whales and smart money keeping it in play, while PEPE thrives on breakout speculation and meme-fueled energy. But Layer Brett is the fresh contender rewriting the rules—its presale has surged 53% from $0.004 to $0.0058, raising over $4 million. 

Accessibility, speed, and bold utility plans make it more than hype and with forecasts hinting at 50x surge, Layer Brett is on its path to achieve a $100 billion market cap.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Chinese technology company Xiaomi revealed a collection of new smartphones and household items on Wednesday, marking a bold move to compete directly with Samsung in global markets. The company, based in Beijing, showed off its latest phone lineup during a special event held in Munich. The new collection includes two models called the Xiaomi 15T […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1172+0.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:40
Share
Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Donald Trump’s tariff crusade is smashing what’s left of the U.S. auto sector’s reputation in Europe. New numbers show buyers across the continent are turning away from American cars and leaning into Chinese brands. That’s data straight from Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brands Impact report, which ran from May 21 to July 31 and surveyed 1,692 […]
1
1$0.015662+25.24%
Union
U$0.010236+0.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.696+1.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 01:55
Share
Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whales are selling at their fastest monthly rate of the cycle, a potential reason behind the asset’s latest decline. Bitcoin Whale Holdings Have Significantly Dropped Over The Past Month In a new post on X, CryptoQuant Head of Research Julio Moreno has listed a contributing factor behind the recent plunge in the Bitcoin price. The factor in question is the trend in the holdings of the whales. Whales are defined as BTC investors carrying more than 1,000 tokens of the cryptocurrency in their wallet balance. At the current exchange rate, this cutoff converts to about $112.8 million. Thus, the only holders qualifying for the group would be those with a substantial amount of capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Dip-Buy Calls Spike: Why This Could Actually Be Bearish Exchanges and mining pool wallets may technically fulfill this requirement, but they are excluded from the group because they aren’t considered “normal” network participants. Given that the whales include some of the most influential investors in the market, their behavior can be something to keep an eye on, as it may sometimes have a direct impact on the asset’s trajectory. Even when it doesn’t, it can still be revealing about the sentiment among these humongous holders. One way to gauge whale behavior is through their total supply. Below is the chart shared by Moreno that shows how this metric has changed over the past year. As displayed in the graph, the Bitcoin whale supply saw a huge drawdown last month, indicating that the large holders participated in some significant net distribution. The metric made some slight recovery as BTC’s spot price surged above $117,000, but the trend has quickly flipped during the last few days as the indicator has registered another sharp plunge. Related Reading: Here’s The Boundary Bitcoin Bulls Must Defend To Save Rally Since August 21st, whales have sold a net total of 147,000 BTC, worth a whopping $16.6 billion. This selloff has taken the 30-day change in the cohort’s supply to the largest negative value of the cycle so far. Considering the timing of the selling, it’s possible that this is one of the reasons why Bitcoin has faced bearish price action recently. The market selloff may not be over yet, either, if the trend in the Exchange Inflow is anything to go by. As the CryptoQuant head has pointed out in another X post, the Bitcoin Exchange Inflow witnessed a surge on Tuesday. Investors generally deposit their coins in centralized exchanges when they want to participate in one of the services that they provide, which can include selling. As such, the growth in the Exchange Inflow could be a sign that holders are still trading away their Bitcoin. BTC Price Bitcoin slipped under $112,000 on Tuesday, but the coin has seen a slight bounce since then as its price has climbed to $113,000. Featured image from Dall-E, CryptoQuant.com, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.015662+25.24%
Threshold
T$0.01553+0.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170635+0.36%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/25 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Xiaomi launched two new smartphones in Munich to rival Samsung

Trump’s tariffs dent U.S. auto reputation as Europeans turn to Chinese cars

Bitcoin Whales Sell 147,000 BTC Since August, Fastest Selloff Of Cycle

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns