Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 20:42
While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth.

Its crypto presale is still live at just $0.0058 and has already raised over $4m. With staking rewards of around 630% APY, this Ethereum Layer 2 project is giving memecoin fans a fresh reason to get excited before the next crypto bull run in 2025.

Why Layer Brett looks built for the future

Layer Brett isn’t your average meme token. It combines meme culture with real blockchain tech. This offers near-instant transactions, penny-level gas fees, and high staking rewards. Unlike Shiba Inu and Pepe, which rely mostly on community hype, $LBRETT is backed by Ethereum Layer 2 scaling.

Key reasons why Layer Brett is leading the pack:

  • Fast transactions: Over 10,000 TPS at a fraction of the cost.
  • Big rewards: Staking yields around 630% APY for early adopters.
  • Ethereum Layer 2: Secure, scalable, and low gas fees.
  • Presale perks: Low entry at $0.0058 plus a $1 million giveaway campaign.

What is Shiba Inu doing now?

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu became a global sensation and pushed SHIB into the top meme coins by market cap. With the launch of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, it promised faster and cheaper transactions. Yet, the excitement has cooled.

Today, SHIB trades around $0.000014, still far below its all-time high. While the project boasts over one million holders and consistent token burns, sentiment remains shaky. Analysts point out that trading volume is down, and short-term forecasts suggest Shiba Inu could face more declines unless meme coin mania returns. For many, Layer Brett now looks like the stronger meme coin play.

Where Pepe stands

Pepe came out of nowhere in 2023 and quickly turned into one of the top meme tokens. At its peak, PEPE had investors shouting about life-changing gains. But like most hype-driven projects, it’s struggled to maintain momentum.

Currently, PEPE trades at $0.0000007, a steep drop from its highs. The token still has strong community energy, but with no real Layer 2 utility, its growth depends heavily on sentiment swings. Compared to Layer Brett’s scalable ecosystem, Pepe feels like it’s fighting to stay relevant in a crowded field of trending cryptocurrencies.

Layer Brett price outlook

At $0.0058, Layer Brett’s upside potential is clear. Presale buyers are locking in early positions, hoping to ride the wave to $1 by the end of 2025. That’s nearly a 150x jump, something even the best meme coins rarely deliver with real utility behind them.

By contrast, SHIB aims for small rebounds, with most ADA-style forecasts pointing to cautious gains if market conditions improve. PEPE, meanwhile, continues to rely on hype alone, which makes it more volatile and less predictable.

Conclusion: Who wins the meme coin race?

All three have their place in the market, but the edge goes to Layer Brett. While Shiba Inu and Pepe remain popular, SHIB struggles with slow growth, and PEPE lacks a strong backbone. Layer Brett is different. It’s a meme token with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, staking rewards around 630% APY, and a presale already pulling in over $4m.

For anyone chasing the next 100x meme coin, this presale is the moment. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
