Shiba Inu Weekly News: Can Shiba Inu Still Make Millions? SHIB Rival Pepe Dollar Makes Crypto Headlines

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 00:44
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has remained a household name in the meme coin universe, but in 2025 its growth ceiling is becoming clearer. At a $7.8 billion market cap, SHIB would need impossible valuations to deliver the type of exponential gains it produced in 2021. Weekly charts show trading fatigue, with whales scaling back and retail excitement fading compared to the early years. For many investors, SHIB is no longer the coin that can flip pocket change into life-changing money.

This is precisely where Pepe Dollar (PEPD) steps in. Unlike Shiba Inu, which is weighed down by its sheer size, Pepe Dollar remains in its presale stages, giving it the same kind of low-cap, asymmetric upside SHIB once had. Early adopters see in  Pepe Dollar (PEPD) the rare opportunity to replicate the early 2021-style rallies — but with a stronger foundation in Ethereum’s Layer-2 ecosystem, real payment utility, and meme-driven community mechanics that can fuel exponential adoption. For SHIB investors looking to reposition, shifting profits into Pepe Dollar represents a chance to re-enter the meme economy before the next wave of parabolic growth.

Enter Pepe Dollar (PEPD): A Rising Meme Rival

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) holds its ground, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has quickly become the new meme coin that headlines analysts’ weekly reports. Built on Ethereum, Pepe Dollar blends cultural satire of the Federal Reserve with real-world use cases. From QR-based payments to DeFi micro-credit, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) positions itself not just as a meme, but as the foundation of a meme-economy infrastructure. This dual identity — humorous branding combined with utility — is what sets it apart in a crowded space.

Why PEPD Is Outshining SHIB

Unlike SHIB’s reliance on sentiment and hype cycles, Pepe Dollar’s presale growth is evidence of structural demand. Already past $1.8M in early funding,  Pepe Dollar (PEPD) offers guaranteed upside with its launch price locked far higher than current presale stages. Investors who once looked to Shiba Inu (SHIB) for 100x potential are now pointing at Pepe Dollar (PEPD) as the next major breakout in Ethereum’s meme ecosystem.

The New Investor Playbook

For many traders, the playbook has changed. SHIB is now seen as a “hold for stability” token within the meme economy, while  Pepe Dollar (PEPD) represents the new high-growth play. Presale participants are early adopters who recognize that whale rotations always begin before retail notices. Much like SHIB in 2020, Pepe Dollar is now enjoying that early-stage capital surge.

Conclusion: From SHIB Headlines to PEPD Momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) will continue to grab weekly news mentions, but its ability to mint millionaires has narrowed. The spotlight is shifting toward  Pepe Dollar (PEPD), which is attracting both Ethereum whales and retail investors looking for the next cultural and financial phenomenon. As analysts conclude their weekly reports, the message is clear: PEPD is not just making headlines — it’s making the future of meme-economy investing.

Join Pepe Dollar Presale:

  • Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/
  • Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity
  • PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
