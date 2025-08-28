Shiba Inu Whale Who Made $50M in 2021 Identifies 6 Meme Coins to Buy With $1,000 to Build a $10,000,000 Portfolio

In 2021, a clever Shiba Inu investor grew a small pile of cash into $50 million, proving that meme coins can deliver life-changing money when fortune smiles. Now, that whale has named six new meme coins that might do it again for dreamers with $1,000 to play. If you distribute your cash evenly among Little Pepe, Floki Inu, Dogwifhat, Official Trump, Notcoin, and Bonk, the plan is to capitalize on the next meme wave and potentially win a $10 million jackpot.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): New Meme Coin Riding on The Presale Wave

Sitting at the top of the whale’s watchlist is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), fresh off presale stage 11 at $0.0020 and ready to bump to $0.0021 next round. The coin hasn’t hit exchanges yet, but it’s already snagged $21.8 million in presale money—an early sign of meme magic. The community is also buzzing for a presale, with 34,840 wallets holding and 27,000 Telegram members. LILPEPE distinguishes itself from ordinary meme coins through its CertiK audit and swift CoinMarketCap (CMC) listing. These steps deliver extra credibility. The tokenomics are clear: 26.5% goes to presale, 30% supports the chain, and 10% fuels liquidity. This structure lays down a solid, go-forward foundation. Analysts now eye a post-launch price band between $0.50 and $2.50. That equates to a 33x to 100x gain, provided the buzz matches what early Shiba Inu and Dogecoin generated. If you’ve got just $1,000 to invest, LILPEPE now holds the most tremendous asymmetric potential. That’s why it’s topping the shortlist for serious whales.

Floki Inu (FLOKI): Expanding Beyond Meme Status

Floki Inu is currently trading for about $0.0001009 and sports a market cap of around $975.59 million. Unlike routine meme tokens, Floki is broadening its focus. Recently, the project led a Series A funding for RICE AI, a decentralized AI framework, underscoring the move away from pure meme status. Floki’s ecosystem now ranges from Valhalla, an NFT game metaverse, to FlokiFi, its DeFi product suite. FlokiPlaces serves as an NFT and goods marketplace. These real-world uses hint at continued relevance. Forecasts are mixed. Conservative prediction sees Floki at $0.0001153 by 2025, while more aggressive projections hit $0.000331 if user growth continues to speed up. Floki comes with real use cases, positioning it as a reliable medium-term pick for savvy investors. The coin has cemented its role in whale portfolios, thanks to both community loyalty and ongoing chain improvements.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Community and Whales Activities Driving Growth

Dogwifhat (WIF) dominates the meme token scene with its playful branding and a fiercely loyal WifArmy. The current price is approximately $0.88, with a market capitalization of around $875 million. Its price is mainly driven by online chatter, yet a string of whale-buying and rising trade volume show that serious investors are stepping in. Pro traders are eyeing a breakout that could shoot WIF past $1.20 and into the $2.60 range. The targets are speculative, yet the coin’s deep cultural roots and nonstop community hype make it hard to ignore.

Official Trump ($TRUMP): Aiming for a New Height

Official Trump ($TRUMP) is changing hands at $9.06, sporting a $1.81 billion market value and just under 200 million tokens in circulation. Its market swings are in sync with the U.S. political calendar. The current administration has maintained a regulatory-friendly stance, and the recent GENIUS Act has clarified the legal landscape for crypto, giving tokens like $TRUMP a tailwind that could last into the next election cycle. Some analysts speculate that $TRUMP may bounce back to the $10.50 to $11.20 zone shortly. With every twist in U.S. politics moving market mood, this token stays a daring but possibly runaway meme wager.

Notcoin (NOT): Leveraging the TON Ecosystem to boost Expansion

Notcoin (NOT) trades around $0.0018, holding an $182 million cap. Its edge lies in the tight link to The Open Network and, by extension, Telegram’s global crowd. Because of a smash-hit tap-to-earn game and regular airdrops, millions of users have slipped into crypto through it, marking one of the broadest grass-roots Web3 on-ramps. Estimates keep expectation at about $0.0020 by 2026 and $0.0025 by 2030. Slower strides than flashier meme rivals, yet the sheer volume of users keeps its story alive and kicking.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s People’s Dog Coin

Bonk stays Solana’s meme coin standard. Platforms like BONKSWAP and BONKBOT weave it into the Solana fabric, adding substance to the meme spark. Thanks to Solana’s speedy chains and ultra-low fees, BONK gains the extra lift every traded dog dreams of. The biggest reason BONK keeps thriving is its community. It calls itself the “dog coin for the people,” and that message has fired up big price jumps before. Some analysts think it could get as high as $0.000034 by the time 2025 wraps up. In the next few months, BONK has a buzzing base of traders, making it a top contender to pop if meme coin fever picks back up.

Conclusion

From Little Pepe’s lightning-fast presale to Official Trump’s risky leap and Floki Inu’s push for real-world uses, these six meme coins show how intriguing the meme coin game is in 2025. Watching the Shiba Inu whale’s moves drives home a key point: meme coins are still bets, but when community buzz, innovative branding, and real use cases come together, significant profits can pop. For those willing to roll the dice and drop $1,000 spread across all six, the fantasy of a $10 million payoff is still breathing—now we wait to see if the next lucky chapter writes itself.

