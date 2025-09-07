Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows

Community anger grows

The official X account of Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network has raised some eyebrows by openly encouraging SHIB holders to spam crypto comment sections with mentions of the once-popular cryptocurrency.

Moreover, they specifically asked users to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools for automating comment creation, which seems to be a whole new level of desperation.

The account seemingly wants to artificially inflate the presence of the most successful Dogecoin copycat with the help of spam.

The extremely embarrassing “market strategy” apparently shows that the project is no longer capable of generating organic interest, which is why it is resorting to effectively begging followers for spam replies.

“SHIB is already dead, and you are dead too,” a commentator said in response to the cringeworthy X post.

Some have also expressed frustration with the lack of ecosystem development.

According to CoinGecko data, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is nowhere to be found within the CoinMarketCap top 30.

Back in 2021, the token briefly managed to enter the top 10 and flip DOGE by market cap.

Those who invested in SHIB at its all-time high back in 2021 are now down by a whopping 86% after almost four years despite the fact that the market has experienced significant growth since then.

The second-biggest meme cryptocurrency is now smaller than Litecoin (LTC) and Toncoin (TON).