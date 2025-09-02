Shiba Inu’s ‘Sparktember’? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:26
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+1.31%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001583-6.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001573-1.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017698-4.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000553-1.25%

Despite September being dubbed as a weak month for cryptocurrencies and the general markets as well, the Shiba Inu community is brimming with optimism for September and the coming months ahead.

Shiba Inu-focused X account, Shibarium, with the handle Shibizens, has shared positive expectations for September and going forward into 2026.

In a tweet, Shibizens predicted the path ahead for Shiba Inu, referring to September as “Sparktember,” expecting the month to ignite utility and new launches for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

October is predicted to be “Uptober,” highlighting the classic bull rally vibes for the month. Shiba Inu reached its present all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Shibizens tags November as “Moonvember,” pushing for ATH narratives as rally in Q4 continues. December is predicted as “DeFi December,” a month marked by liquidity, staking and protocol growth.

You Might Also Like

January 2026 is predicted to be “Gainuary,” marking a fresh year as well as a fresh rally for the crypto market. Positive momentum is expected to persist till February 2026, called “Febullary.” Shibizens predicts March 2026 to be a month where Shiba Inu would “March” to millions in adoption as well as in retail FOMO.

Shiba Inu’s Sparktember?

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading down 0.75% to $0.00001229 as the market posts lackluster trading at September’s start.

You Might Also Like

The coming trading sessions might define the market sentiment as September progresses, a month historically believed to be the weakest in the year for cryptocurrencies.

Fed official comments, including those of Chair Jerome Powell, have ignited expectations regarding a potential rate cut in September. A weaker U.S. jobs market has strengthened the case for monetary easing, which might cause investors to turn to risk assets.

A soft print might lead to a September rate cut, which in turn could revive risk appetite. But until that confirmation comes, cryptocurrencies are trading sideways, reflecting caution in the market.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inus-sparktember-shib-community-predicts-september-and-beyond

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005634+7.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.17-1.36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit