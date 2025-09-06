Shiba or pepeto: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy Before the Bull Run

SPONSORED POST*

Which crypto meme coin has the chance to lead the 2025 bull run, Shiba Inu or Pepeto? Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the new cycle begins. In the last bull run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and showed the power of meme-driven tokens. Now traders are asking where the next opportunity lies. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly building momentum, combining meme appeal with real utility. The question is simple: how does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu, and which is the best crypto to buy now?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu remains one of the top names in meme coins. It has a loyal community and a strong position in the market. Analysts expect SHIB could rise to around $0.00003 to $0.00005 during this bull run. That would bring solid gains, but it is unlikely to repeat the 100x surge seen in 2021.

The main reason is its size. Shiba Inu already has a multi-billion dollar market cap. The bigger a coin grows, the harder it is to deliver extreme returns. That is why many investors are shifting focus to smaller, early-stage meme coins like Pepeto that still have massive upside potential.

Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Early Growth

Pepeto is a new meme coin that mixes viral culture with real utility. It is still in presale, priced at just $0.000000150, giving early buyers billions of tokens for relatively small amounts. So far, the project has raised over $6.4 million and built a following of more than 100,000 across Telegram, Instagram, and X.

What sets Pepeto apart is that it is launching with real products. PepetoSwap is a zero fee exchange that removes trading costs, while PepetoBridge allows secure cross chain transfers. These features make Pepeto useful beyond hype and speculation.

The setup is also designed for fairness. There are no team wallets, no trading taxes, and all contracts have been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. This gives investors confidence that Pepeto is more secure than most presale coins.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Potential

The comparison shows a clear difference. Shiba Inu could still grow, but its huge market cap makes another 100x move unlikely. Pepeto, however, is still at entry-level pricing. At today’s presale price of $0.000000150, a $2,500 investment secures around 16.6 billion tokens.

Analysts note that if Pepeto were to reach the same levels Shiba Inu hit at its peak of $0.00008, that $2,500 entry could be worth over $1.3 million. Shiba Inu already delivered that kind of growth in 2021. Now Pepeto, with both meme power and real utilities, could be positioned to follow a similar path in 2025.

Pepeto also offers staking rewards of 234% APY, giving holders income while waiting for the price to rise. Whales are already accumulating, knowing each presale stage raises the price and lowers available supply.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always be part of the meme coin story, but its large market cap means the days of extreme growth are likely over. Pepeto, on the other hand, is still in its early stages. It is affordable, fully audited, and comes with working products like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge. That makes it stand out from the usual presale hype.

With over $6.4 million already raised and 234% APY staking rewards available, momentum is growing fast. Each presale stage pushes the price higher, leaving the best entry for early buyers. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s breakout in 2021, Pepeto could be the second chance but only for those who act before the market catches on.

