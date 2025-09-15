Shibarium bridge exploited, $2.4m lost in complex flash loan attack

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/15 03:00
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006-1.47%

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium bridge suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack on Friday, giving the exploiter control of 10 of 12 validator keys and allowing them to drain ETH and SHIB tokens from the network.

Developers quickly paused certain functions, secured remaining funds in a multisig hardware wallet, and are working with security firms to investigate the breach, which underscores the growing risk facing cross-chain bridges in DeFi.

Summary
  • Shibarium bridge hacked, $2.4m in ETH and SHIB drained via flash loan exploit
  • Hacker used 4.6m BONE loan, gained validator control, drained bridge contract
  • Devs paused network, secured funds in multisig, and work with security firms

The exploit forced Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers to halt certain network activities while they assessed the damage.

The attacker borrowed 4.6 million BONE (BONE) tokens through a flash loan and gained access to 10 of 12 validator signing keys securing the network.

This gave the exploiter a two-thirds majority stake and allowed them to drain approximately 224.57 ETH (ETH) and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract before transferring the funds to their own address.

Shiba Inu dev: Attack was planned for months

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya described the incident as a “sophisticated” attack that was “probably planned for months.”

The attacker used their privileged position to sign malicious state changes and extract assets from the bridge infrastructure.

The Shibarium team moved quickly to contain the breach, pausing stake and unstake functionality as a precautionary measure.

They transferred stake manager funds from the proxy contract into a hardware wallet controlled by a trusted 6-of-9 multisig setup.

The borrowed BONE tokens used in the attack remain locked in Validator 1 due to unstaking delays. This allows developers to freeze those funds. This delay mechanism may prevent the attacker from fully profiting from their exploit.

Shibarium is under damage control mode

Developer Dhairya noted they are currently in “damage control mode” and haven’t decided whether the breach originated from a compromised server or developer machine. The team is working with security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to investigate the incident.

Authorities have been contacted about the attack, but the team remains open to negotiations. They offered not to press charges if the funds are returned and indicated willingness to pay a small bounty for the assets’ recovery.

Cross-chain bridges have become prime targets for hackers due to their complex security models and large fund pools. The Shibarium incident joins a growing list of bridge exploits that have cost the DeFi ecosystem billions in losses.

The team plans to restore stake manager funds once secure key transfers are completed and validator control integrity is verified.

Full network functionality will resume only after confirming the extent of any validator key compromise and implementing additional security measures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02572+1.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014074-3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013206-0.30%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Shiba Inu ecosystem faced heightened scrutiny this week after an attempted exploit on its Layer-2 blockchain bridge, Shibarium. Initial reports earlier on Saturday framed the incident as a “hack,” prompting alarm across the community. However, developers have now clarified that the Shibarium protocol itself was not compromised. According to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, the attack involved a flash loan that allowed the perpetrator to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens. The attacker then used stolen validator signing keys to gain temporary majority control, enabling them to push a malicious state on the bridge. While the attempt was sophisticated, developers emphasized that core infrastructure remained intact. Dhariya noted that the staked BONE tokens remain locked due to unstaking delays, giving the team a critical opportunity to secure them.  “This gives us the chance to freeze those funds,” he explained in a statement shared on X. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, the Shibarium Bridge is a vital component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It allows users to transfer assets, such as SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and wETH, between Ethereum and Shibarium. By offloading activity from Ethereum’s mainnet, Shibarium reduces transaction fees, increases speed, and enhances usability for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and metaverse projects. In response to the exploit attempt, the Shibarium team temporarily paused staking and unstaking functions. They also transferred validator funds into a secure hardware wallet managed by a trusted 6-of-9 multisignature setup. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the validator keys were compromised through a server breach or a developer’s machine. Meanwhile, leading blockchain security firms, including Hexens and Peck Shield, are actively collaborating with the team to prevent further risks and restore confidence. Despite the attempted exploit, Shiba Inu’s native token SHIB has held firm. As of Saturday, SHIB traded around $0.00001412, marking a…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001374-3.44%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1973-2.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:01
Share
Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

The latest expert crypto price predictions reveal a striking consensus: despite XRP’s recent developments, multiple altcoins are positioned to deliver superior Q4 performance. Analysts are specifically highlighting Solana’s institutional momentum and an emerging Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million, Layer Brett. While Ripple continues expanding partnerships and launching new products like the […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002168-28.25%
XRP
XRP$3.046-2.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 04:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes a Retest of Local Highs – Here’s What The Expert Sees

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies