Shibarium Reboots After $4M Hack, Pledges User Refunds – Here’s the Plan

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain tied to Shiba Inu, has resumed operations following a multi-million-dollar exploit that forced developers to halt activity and initiate a 10-day emergency response. The attack targeted the network’s bridge to Ethereum, exposing validator controls and draining millions of dollars in assets before developers regained control. The breach unfolded when a malicious actor borrowed 4.6 million BONE, Shibarium’s governance token, through a flash loan. By temporarily amplifying their stake, the attacker was able to control 10 of the 12 validator keys, surpassing the two-thirds consensus threshold needed to push fraudulent checkpoints to Heimdall, Shibarium’s consensus layer. Shibarium Restores Security After $2.4M Exploit, Implements Long-Term Safeguards With that leverage, the attacker drained approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge contract, worth around $2.4 million at the time. An additional $700,000 in KNINE tokens from K9 Finance was impacted. K9 Finance’s DAO responded by blacklisting the attacker’s wallet, rendering the stolen KNINE unsellable. Developers immediately froze staking and unstaking functions across the network to prevent further outflows. Because the borrowed BONE was subject to a withdrawal delay, the attacker was blocked from fully exiting their validator position, giving Shibarium’s core team time to isolate the threat. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya described the exploit as “sophisticated” and said it had likely been prepared for months. He confirmed that law enforcement had been contacted and that security firms, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, had been brought in to investigate. Over the past 10 days, the Shibarium team and external partners have worked continuously to contain the breach and restore the network. In a detailed update, developers said ownership of more than 100 key contracts spanning Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and related projects had been migrated to hardware-secured custody with multi-party controls. All validator signer keys were rotated to cut off exposure from the compromised state, while new blacklisting mechanisms were added to staking flows. These measures allow developers to block any address identified as malicious from staking, unstaking, or withdrawing rewards. A key step in the recovery involved neutralizing the 4.6 million BONE delegation tied to the attacker. Developers introduced a contract upgrade to rescue the tokens, cleaning up legacy staking data and removing the malicious delegation from the ledger. The fix was first tested on Shibarium’s Devnet and Puppynet before being applied to mainnet, with Hexens reviewing the process. To further reduce risk, the withdrawal delay for staking was increased from one checkpoint to around 30, giving developers more time to detect anomalies before funds can be moved. The exploit also disrupted Shibarium’s checkpointing process. By injecting three fake checkpoints into the Root Chain Manager contract on Ethereum, the attacker caused Heimdall to halt, preventing legitimate checkpoints from being posted. Shibarium Developers Resume Checkpointing, Outline Post-Hack Roadmap Developers corrected the issue by adjusting the on-chain pointer to the last valid checkpoint, using a built-in housekeeping function. After a three-stage validation across test networks and mainnet, checkpointing resumed normally. The decision not to offer the attacker a bounty contract was also explained. Developers said no response was received to the initial outreach and that on-chain evidence showed the attacker was moving stolen funds. They argued that deploying a bounty contract would have added unnecessary complexity without benefit, so they kept their focus on securing the protocol and restoring integrity. Looking ahead, Shibarium developers outlined several near-term priorities. Work is underway to add blacklisting controls to the Plasma Bridge, which was paused following the hack. The team also plans to re-initiate the bridge with phased safeguards and said a mechanism to make affected users whole will be introduced once it can be done securely. Details of the refund plan will be released at a later date. Technical improvements are also being rolled out. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to expand infrastructure access and has consolidated its official RPC endpoint at rpc.shibarium.shib.io. Also, documentation for node operators is being overhauled to simplify setup, while new monitoring and playbooks have been developed to detect checkpoint mismatches and key rotations more effectively. The incident marks one of the largest attacks on Shibarium since its launch, showing the risks of validator manipulation in proof-of-stake systems. Despite the breach, Shiba Inu’s SHIB token has risen 7.3% in the past week, trading at $0.00001268.Source: CryptoNews It remains 85% below its all-time high of $0.00008616 reached in 2021. BONE, meanwhile, briefly spiked from $0.165 to $0.294 in the immediate aftermath of the attack before stabilizing near $0.202Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain tied to Shiba Inu, has resumed operations following a multi-million-dollar exploit that forced developers to halt activity and initiate a 10-day emergency response. The attack targeted the network’s bridge to Ethereum, exposing validator controls and draining millions of dollars in assets before developers regained control. The breach unfolded when a malicious actor borrowed 4.6 million BONE, Shibarium’s governance token, through a flash loan. By temporarily amplifying their stake, the attacker was able to control 10 of the 12 validator keys, surpassing the two-thirds consensus threshold needed to push fraudulent checkpoints to Heimdall, Shibarium’s consensus layer. Shibarium Restores Security After $2.4M Exploit, Implements Long-Term Safeguards With that leverage, the attacker drained approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge contract, worth around $2.4 million at the time. An additional $700,000 in KNINE tokens from K9 Finance was impacted. K9 Finance’s DAO responded by blacklisting the attacker’s wallet, rendering the stolen KNINE unsellable. Developers immediately froze staking and unstaking functions across the network to prevent further outflows. Because the borrowed BONE was subject to a withdrawal delay, the attacker was blocked from fully exiting their validator position, giving Shibarium’s core team time to isolate the threat. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya described the exploit as “sophisticated” and said it had likely been prepared for months. He confirmed that law enforcement had been contacted and that security firms, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, had been brought in to investigate. Over the past 10 days, the Shibarium team and external partners have worked continuously to contain the breach and restore the network. In a detailed update, developers said ownership of more than 100 key contracts spanning Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and related projects had been migrated to hardware-secured custody with multi-party controls. All validator signer keys were rotated to cut off exposure from the compromised state, while new blacklisting mechanisms were added to staking flows. These measures allow developers to block any address identified as malicious from staking, unstaking, or withdrawing rewards. A key step in the recovery involved neutralizing the 4.6 million BONE delegation tied to the attacker. Developers introduced a contract upgrade to rescue the tokens, cleaning up legacy staking data and removing the malicious delegation from the ledger. The fix was first tested on Shibarium’s Devnet and Puppynet before being applied to mainnet, with Hexens reviewing the process. To further reduce risk, the withdrawal delay for staking was increased from one checkpoint to around 30, giving developers more time to detect anomalies before funds can be moved. The exploit also disrupted Shibarium’s checkpointing process. By injecting three fake checkpoints into the Root Chain Manager contract on Ethereum, the attacker caused Heimdall to halt, preventing legitimate checkpoints from being posted. Shibarium Developers Resume Checkpointing, Outline Post-Hack Roadmap Developers corrected the issue by adjusting the on-chain pointer to the last valid checkpoint, using a built-in housekeeping function. After a three-stage validation across test networks and mainnet, checkpointing resumed normally. The decision not to offer the attacker a bounty contract was also explained. Developers said no response was received to the initial outreach and that on-chain evidence showed the attacker was moving stolen funds. They argued that deploying a bounty contract would have added unnecessary complexity without benefit, so they kept their focus on securing the protocol and restoring integrity. Looking ahead, Shibarium developers outlined several near-term priorities. Work is underway to add blacklisting controls to the Plasma Bridge, which was paused following the hack. The team also plans to re-initiate the bridge with phased safeguards and said a mechanism to make affected users whole will be introduced once it can be done securely. Details of the refund plan will be released at a later date. Technical improvements are also being rolled out. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to expand infrastructure access and has consolidated its official RPC endpoint at rpc.shibarium.shib.io. Also, documentation for node operators is being overhauled to simplify setup, while new monitoring and playbooks have been developed to detect checkpoint mismatches and key rotations more effectively. The incident marks one of the largest attacks on Shibarium since its launch, showing the risks of validator manipulation in proof-of-stake systems. Despite the breach, Shiba Inu’s SHIB token has risen 7.3% in the past week, trading at $0.00001268.Source: CryptoNews It remains 85% below its all-time high of $0.00008616 reached in 2021. BONE, meanwhile, briefly spiked from $0.165 to $0.294 in the immediate aftermath of the attack before stabilizing near $0.202

Shibarium Reboots After $4M Hack, Pledges User Refunds – Here’s the Plan

By: CryptoNews
2025/10/04 04:22
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%

Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain tied to Shiba Inu, has resumed operations following a multi-million-dollar exploit that forced developers to halt activity and initiate a 10-day emergency response.

The attack targeted the network’s bridge to Ethereum, exposing validator controls and draining millions of dollars in assets before developers regained control.

The breach unfolded when a malicious actor borrowed 4.6 million BONE, Shibarium’s governance token, through a flash loan.

By temporarily amplifying their stake, the attacker was able to control 10 of the 12 validator keys, surpassing the two-thirds consensus threshold needed to push fraudulent checkpoints to Heimdall, Shibarium’s consensus layer.

Shibarium Restores Security After $2.4M Exploit, Implements Long-Term Safeguards

With that leverage, the attacker drained approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge contract, worth around $2.4 million at the time.

An additional $700,000 in KNINE tokens from K9 Finance was impacted. K9 Finance’s DAO responded by blacklisting the attacker’s wallet, rendering the stolen KNINE unsellable.

Developers immediately froze staking and unstaking functions across the network to prevent further outflows. Because the borrowed BONE was subject to a withdrawal delay, the attacker was blocked from fully exiting their validator position, giving Shibarium’s core team time to isolate the threat.

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya described the exploit as “sophisticated” and said it had likely been prepared for months. He confirmed that law enforcement had been contacted and that security firms, including Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield, had been brought in to investigate.

Over the past 10 days, the Shibarium team and external partners have worked continuously to contain the breach and restore the network.

In a detailed update, developers said ownership of more than 100 key contracts spanning Shibarium, ShibaSwap, and related projects had been migrated to hardware-secured custody with multi-party controls.

All validator signer keys were rotated to cut off exposure from the compromised state, while new blacklisting mechanisms were added to staking flows. These measures allow developers to block any address identified as malicious from staking, unstaking, or withdrawing rewards.

A key step in the recovery involved neutralizing the 4.6 million BONE delegation tied to the attacker. Developers introduced a contract upgrade to rescue the tokens, cleaning up legacy staking data and removing the malicious delegation from the ledger.

The fix was first tested on Shibarium’s Devnet and Puppynet before being applied to mainnet, with Hexens reviewing the process.

To further reduce risk, the withdrawal delay for staking was increased from one checkpoint to around 30, giving developers more time to detect anomalies before funds can be moved.

The exploit also disrupted Shibarium’s checkpointing process. By injecting three fake checkpoints into the Root Chain Manager contract on Ethereum, the attacker caused Heimdall to halt, preventing legitimate checkpoints from being posted.

Shibarium Developers Resume Checkpointing, Outline Post-Hack Roadmap

Developers corrected the issue by adjusting the on-chain pointer to the last valid checkpoint, using a built-in housekeeping function. After a three-stage validation across test networks and mainnet, checkpointing resumed normally.

The decision not to offer the attacker a bounty contract was also explained. Developers said no response was received to the initial outreach and that on-chain evidence showed the attacker was moving stolen funds.

They argued that deploying a bounty contract would have added unnecessary complexity without benefit, so they kept their focus on securing the protocol and restoring integrity.

Looking ahead, Shibarium developers outlined several near-term priorities. Work is underway to add blacklisting controls to the Plasma Bridge, which was paused following the hack.

The team also plans to re-initiate the bridge with phased safeguards and said a mechanism to make affected users whole will be introduced once it can be done securely. Details of the refund plan will be released at a later date.

Technical improvements are also being rolled out. Shibarium has partnered with dRPC.org to expand infrastructure access and has consolidated its official RPC endpoint at rpc.shibarium.shib.io.

Also, documentation for node operators is being overhauled to simplify setup, while new monitoring and playbooks have been developed to detect checkpoint mismatches and key rotations more effectively.

The incident marks one of the largest attacks on Shibarium since its launch, showing the risks of validator manipulation in proof-of-stake systems. Despite the breach, Shiba Inu’s SHIB token has risen 7.3% in the past week, trading at $0.00001268.

Source: CryptoNews

It remains 85% below its all-time high of $0.00008616 reached in 2021. BONE, meanwhile, briefly spiked from $0.165 to $0.294 in the immediate aftermath of the attack before stabilizing near $0.202.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02071+38.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006543-1.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05792-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.05532+3.24%
LightLink
LL$0.009669+0.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Pibble AI platform: Revolutionary AION Completes POSCO International POC with Stunning Success

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,323.51
$103,323.51$103,323.51

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,392.28
$3,392.28$3,392.28

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3026
$2.3026$2.3026

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.76
$160.76$160.76

+0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0523
$1.0523$1.0523

-3.03%