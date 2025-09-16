Should Newcastle United Recall Lewis Hall To Face FC Barcelona?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (20) claps the fans following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield on February 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images

When Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall suffered a broken foot in February, there was real concern that the club’s season would unravel. Just weeks later, it won its first domestic trophy for 70 years before securing a second Champions League campaign in three years. With Hall now back fit, there are calls for him to make his return in the first game, against FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday.

Hall was arguably Newcastle’s player of the season up until the point of his injury, but has since been replaced seamlessly at left back by Tino Livramento. That has given head coach Eddie Howe and the medical team the luxury of managing Hall’s recovery at his their own pace.

Director of Performance James Bunce has overseen a dramatic improvement of the overall injury situation since his arrival in the summer of 2024, with an emphasis on giving players all the time they need to get back up to speed. The last time Newcastle was in the Champions League two seasons ago, the number of injuries was so high that even those who were fit were overplayed. There is hope the situation can be managed better this time around.

Livramento’s transition from the other flank has been impressive, and although he is seen more as a right-back by trade, there is a case to say he is actually better in his makeshift role.

He crossed the ball for Alexander Isak to score the winner in the cup final at Wembley before going on to play and star in that position during England under-21s’ successful European Championship title defence over the summer. Just last week, he played there for the seniors too.

At Newcastle, Livramento’s development has been aided by the strong form of veteran defender Kieran Trippier. The 34-year-old, the standard bearer since arriving as the first signing under the current Saudi Arabian-backed ownership in January 2022, has become less reliable in terms of both fitness and form over the last couple of seasons, but has been excellent over recent months without Hall on the other side.

Yet, despite a first win of the season on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Saturday, it was far from a convincing performance. Trippier was less than convincing in possession, giving the ball away on numerous occasions; with Livramento travelling back from international duty, many supporters thought it was an ideal time to give Hall a first start of the season. The debate around him now moves on to Barcelona, but that is a much more complex argument.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – JANUARY 15: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (20) and Tino Livramento of Newcastle United (21) following the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at St James’ Park on January 15, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images

Is Lewis Hall likely to start the Barcelona clash?

That game is being billed as one of the biggest in Newcastle’s recent history. Champions League games at St James’ Park are always special, and it is not every day Barcelona come to town. The atmosphere and intensity will be electric, it is hardly the ideal situation for anybody looking to build up match sharpness. Howe is surely unlikely to play Hall in the circumstances.

While Barcelona will obviously cause problems all over the pitch, the battle out wide could prove decisive. Lamine Yamal missed the 6-0 win over Valencia on Sunday and is a doubt for this game, but should he prove fit enough, he would be going up directly against Hall. Even if he isn’t fit, Raphinha is a potential deputy and Livramento has proven himself capable of doing that job.

It is the 22-year-old’s ability off both feet which makes him so effective as a full back on either side. When he plays off the left, he can overlap either Anthony Gordon or Harvey Barnes in front of him; on the right last season, Jacob Murphy preferred to stretch the pitch, which perhaps stunted his game.

Lewis Hall will become an incredible left back for both Newcastle and England. Livramento’s form will not change that, but a game against European soccer royalty is not the time to bed him back into the first team. With Yamal potentially on Tyneside this week, Newcastle needs its best team on the pitch, and right now that includes Livramento at left back.