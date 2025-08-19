Should Tron Investors Be Worried About Rollblock As Rival New Player Is Growing Very Fast!

After a year of consistent price increases TRON’s growth is starting to slow. Its price has increased by just 1.3% over the last week and controversy surrounding Justin Sun (Founder of TRX) and Bloomberg could cause price declines. As a result, many investors have their eyes on a new competitor: Rollblock.

Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi protocol that has gained massive traction in 2025. In less than a year its presale has raised over $13.4 million and its platform has attracted over 50,000 players. As its ecosystem grows, it’s quickly become a major competitor in the altcoin space. 

Could Rollblock Compete With TRON?

Over the past quarter Rollblock has gone from an under-the-radar presale to one of crypto’s most in-demand projects. This innovative GambleFi protocol is now being compared to major altcoins like TRON and Solana, with its price expected to see the same explosive returns. 

Rollblock has quickly distinguished itself in the presale space with its fully operational and live DeFi gaming protocol. It hosts over 12,000 unique games and a sportsbook that covers major sporting events. Over $15 million in wagers have been placed on Rollblock games over the last year and this number is only rising. 

Unlike traditional online gaming platforms, Rollblock can prove the validity of transactions and bets. All data is recorded on the Ethereum blockchain, making it impossible to tamper with results. This level of transparency has proven to be extremely popular, with over 50,000 players joining over the past year. 

RBLK tokens are used throughout the Rollblock ecosystem. RBLK has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism will slowly reduce the supply as demand increases. This is done through a revenue share model in which a percentage of Rollblock’s weekly revenue is used to buy RBLK from exchanges. 60% of these tokens are burned while the remaining 40% are used for rewards, allowing investors to enjoy high APYs. 

Rollblock Closes In On $12 Million

The Rollblock presale has been a massive success, raising over $11.4 million over the past year. With tokens selling at just $0.068 and thousands of investors flooding the presale, experts believe that Rollblock will hit the $12 million milestone before the end of Q3. 

According to experts RBLK could see a massive 100x multiplier from its initial presale price, with tokens already up over 500%. With more price increases anticipated over the next month, time is running out to capitalize on RBLK before its launch on major exchanges. Don’t miss out!

TRON Growth Slows Despite Rise in Bridging Transactions

The TRON ecosystem has experienced significant growth in 2025. USDT bridging on the network has increased by 76%, with transactions hitting 7,500 a day in July. This represents a 19x increase compared to 2024, illustrating the rapid growth of TRON adoption.

However, TRON’s price action has failed to reflect this adoption.

In one month, TRON’s price has increased by 6.1% to $0.3460 while projects like Solana and Ethereum have seen double-digit returns. 

While TRON will likely continue to increase, controversy around Justin Sun and Bloomberg could cause a price decline over the next month. As a result, some TRON investors are diversifying their portfolios to capitalize on high-growth projects like Rollblock. 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
