Should You Buy Ethereum as Whale Moves BTC Into 49,850 ETH? Experts Have an Even Better Altcoin

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 02:30
A dramatic move in the crypto market is unfolding as a legendary Satoshi-era whale has sold 2,000 BTC valued at around $221 million and rotated the funds into 49,850 ETH worth $219 million. This adjustment, reported on August 30, 2025, increases the whale’s ETH stack to 691,358 tokens, currently worth about $3 billion. 

The trade took place at an implied $110,500 per Bitcoin and $4,400 per Ethereum. This whale behaviour is exploiting trust in BTC and also simultaneously increasing the popularity of Ethereum. However, despite this increasing influence of Ethereum, analysts believe that, however, at this time MUTM will be the most beneficial crypto to be purchased.

Ethereum Gains Whale Backing

Ethereum is receiving new attention as a store of value rivaling Bitcoin. The Satoshi-era wallet now tilts heavily towards ETH, indicating belief in Ethereum’s future role. Investors are watching closely, as large-scale BTC-to-ETH swaps often trigger price responses across crypto charts. 

On-chain data already indicates that ETH trading volumes have increased 15 percent in the hours after the whale was active, further fueling speculation on where crypto prices today are heading.

In addition, Ethereum has proved to be more resilient than Bitcoin volatility. According to analysts, in case whales persist with this trend, ETH may challenge new resistance levels around $5,000. 

Nevertheless, the traders who track the crypto fear and greed index also know that the rallies caused by hype may pose short-term risks. As a result, ETH is performing well but retail traders are not convinced that it is the most suitable cryptocurrency to invest in at the moment.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

It is now centred on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is now in Phase 6 of the presale. The price of the tokens will be increased to 250 percent of the first phase price by selling them at a price of $0.035.

Since the open of the presale, $15,220,000 has been raised and 15,880 holders are included.

After Phase 7 start, the price outlook is an over 14% jump. At launch, MUTM will list at $0.06, offering early buyers potential returns in the range of 300% to 500%.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a dual lending platform combining peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer systems. Such flexibility is rare among new crypto coins, positioning MUTM as one of the best cryptos to buy now compared to legacy tokens.

Utility, Security, And Investor Rewards

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not only focusing on lending mechanics but also addressing stability through its overcollateralized stablecoin system. The coin is minted only when loans are issued and burned upon repayment, ensuring sustainable supply. 

Combined with Layer-2 integration for faster and cheaper transactions, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is aiming to attract a wide base of crypto investing participants.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also found an opportunity to further build trust, thus opening a bug-bounty programme in the form of $50,000 seems to be done together with CertiK. The rewards are tiered from critical to low severity, ensuring all potential risks are addressed. 

Additionally, the project is engaging its growing community through a $100,000 giveaway, in which 10 winners will be awarded with $10,000 in MUTM. To become eligible, one has to invest in the presale with only a $50 amount.

Why Mutuum Finance Stands Out

Ethereum is gaining whale support, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is providing retail investors with a fresh opportunity at accessible prices. For those asking what crypto to buy now, experts are pointing firmly at Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the project that blends utility, security, and high-growth potential.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

