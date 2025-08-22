Showing signs of topping at 1.6190 YTD highs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:07
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021892+0.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07152+6.08%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000845+17.52%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
  • The Euro clings to support above 1.6125 after having been rejected at 1.1690 for the second consecutive time.
  • Weak German Gross Domestic Product data is likely to weigh on the Euro on Friday.
  • EUR/CAD; A break below 1.6080 would confirm a Double top pattern.

The Euro is losing momentum against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The common currency was rejected at the 1.6190 long-term highs for the second time this week, suggesting that the rally from late July highs is over, but bears should break below 1.6125 nd 1.6080 support levels to confirm a corrective reversal.

On the fundamental front, the cautious market is weighing both currencies against a stronger USD, but the downward revision of the German Q2 GDP seen earlier on Friday is likely to weigh on the Euro. Later today, Canada’s retail sales might help the CAD to extend its recovery.

Technical Analysis: Key support is at the 1.6080 area

The technical picture shows signs of topping at 1.6190. A potential double top at 1.6190 is a common sign of a trend shift, an idea supported by the bearish divergence in the 4-Hour RSI and the break of the ascending trendline.

Bears are being contained above the August 20 low, at 1.6125 so far, with a key support looming at the 1.6070-1.6080 area, where the August 14 and 19 lows meet the neckline of the above-mentioned DT pattern. The figure’s measured target is coincident with the August 11 low, at 1.5975.

On the flip side, the Euro should regain a reverse trendline, now at 1.6155, which is holding bulls so far on Friday, before aiming for a retest of the August 17 and 21 highs of 1.6190. Beyond here, the 127.2 Fibonacci retracement of the late-July bearish cycle, at 1.6225, is a plausible target.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.01%0.16%0.01%0.03%0.12%0.17%
EUR-0.08%-0.04%0.05%-0.05%-0.10%0.05%0.10%
GBP-0.01%0.04%0.10%-0.02%-0.06%0.10%0.14%
JPY-0.16%-0.05%-0.10%-0.14%-0.13%-0.10%-0.04%
CAD-0.01%0.05%0.02%0.14%-0.04%0.11%0.15%
AUD-0.03%0.10%0.06%0.13%0.04%0.16%0.22%
NZD-0.12%-0.05%-0.10%0.10%-0.11%-0.16%0.05%
CHF-0.17%-0.10%-0.14%0.04%-0.15%-0.22%-0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better than expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).


Read more.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-cad-price-forecast-showing-signs-of-topping-at-16190-ytd-highs-202508220756

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto