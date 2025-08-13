Sign Foundation Completes First $12 Million $SIGN Buyback

PANews reported on August 13 that the Sign Foundation announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of $SIGN tokens worth US$12 million, of which US$8 million was purchased through the open market, totaling 117 million $SIGN; the other US$4 million was settled through private agreements.
The repurchased tokens will be used to promote cooperation with listed companies, support the launch of new platforms and expand the Orange Dynasty project.
