Significant Token Unlocks Set for Cryptocurrencies Next Week

Several major cryptocurrency projects, including Cheelee and Aptos, are set to unlock tokens worth millions of dollars next week, potentially impacting the market significantly.

These large-scale token unlocks could influence supply dynamics, liquidity, and market volatility, offering insights into long-term project strategies and immediate market responses.

$56 Million in CHEEL Tokens to Enter Market by September 13th

Token Unlocks Scheduled for Key Cryptocurrencies: Multiple cryptocurrencies are set to experience notable token unlocks, including Cheelee (CHEEL), Aptos (APT), and Sonic (S). Each will release substantial tokens from September 9th to 13th. Cheelee, for instance, will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of its supply and valued at $56 million.

Expected Market Shifts: The influx of tokens could introduce new market dynamics. Unlocks typically bring liquidity changes as they influence trading volumes. Market participants may anticipate price adjustments as circulation increases. Cheelee’s mission to drive SocialFi through an attention economy model will see renewed focus due to increased trading activity.

Industry and Community Reactions: Industry leaders have yet to officially comment on these events, although past instances suggest market volatility may follow. Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs previously noted: “Token unlocks are part of our long-term vision for decentralized ecosystem growth and team empowerment.” The community may react with a surge in governance activities and liquidity rebalancing.

Historical Patterns Highlight Price Drops During Token Releases

Did you know? Token unlock events like these historically coincide with increased market activity and governance participation. In past instances, such as the CHEEL token release, communities experienced transient price drops, stabilization, and subsequent engagement increases.

Cheelee (CHEEL) Current Data: As reported by CoinMarketCap, Cheelee’s current price stands at $2.70 with a market cap of approximately $153.62 million. With a circulating supply reaching 56,827,955, it has seen a 0.53% price increase in the last 24 hours, despite a downturn over three months, highlighting a volatile market phase.

Cheelee(CHEEL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu Research Team: Anticipated Financial and Technological Shifts: Historical patterns from past unlock events suggest possible temporary price drops aligned with these token supplies. Potential regulatory oversight could arise if unlocks impact market fairness, though no actions have been noted. Industry analysts are evaluating liquidity changes for DeFi pools, which might cause temporary asset value adjustments.