Since acquiring BloomSky, Nubila has partnered with Monad, IoTeX, and others to advance data computing, social networking, and other fields, deepening its AI and DePIN technology stack.

PANews reported on August 19th that since acquiring BloomSky in September 2024, Nubila has made significant progress in global distribution and ecosystem development, expanding hardware and node sales to North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. Over the past year, Nubila has accelerated global channel expansion with partners such as Helium Deploy and Depin House, and has deepened collaborations with ecosystem partners such as Monad, IoTeX, and Vechain to drive adoption in areas such as data computing, payments, and social networking.

AI-based weather intelligence technology has been applied to industries such as agriculture, logistics, and energy, significantly improving efficiency. For example, smart irrigation has reduced water consumption by 30%-50%, and photovoltaic power plant forecasting accuracy has increased by 25%. Furthermore, the Caila AI assistant extends weather data to predict markets and finance, unlocking even greater value.

In the future, Nubila plans to further deepen its AI and decentralized Internet of Things (DePIN) technology stack, build a global core infrastructure for meteorological and physical data, and promote the transition from WeatherFi to MachineFi and TradeFi.