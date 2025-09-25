Singapore Orders Meta to Tackle Facebook Fake Account Surge

TLDRs:

Singapore mandates Meta to implement measures against Facebook impersonation scams by Sept 30.

Meta risks fines up to S$1 million and daily penalties if it fails to comply.

Impersonation scams targeting government officials on Facebook have surged over the past year.

Authorities may extend similar requirements to other online platforms in Singapore.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an Implementation Directive (ID) to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, requiring immediate action to curb impersonation scams targeting key government officials.

The directive, issued on Wednesday sets a firm deadline of September 30 for Meta to implement enhanced anti-scam measures in the country.

This marks the first official directive under Singapore’s Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA), which came into effect in February 2024. The act empowers authorities to hold digital platforms accountable for online criminal activities, including impersonation scams that can compromise public trust and safety.

Financial Penalties for Non-Compliance

Failure to meet the directive without a reasonable excuse could result in a fine of up to S$1 million (approximately US$730,000).

Authorities have also warned that repeated non-compliance may attract additional fines of S$100,000 (US$73,000) per day until the issues are resolved.

The MHA emphasized that the fines are meant to underscore the seriousness of online impersonation scams, which have increasingly targeted Facebook users in Singapore.

Surge in Impersonation Scams

Between June 2024 and June 2025, Singaporean authorities observed a sharp rise in scams exploiting Facebook to impersonate government officials. Scammers reportedly used images, videos, and fake accounts to post misleading advertisements, business pages, and social media profiles.

During this period, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) successfully disrupted around 2,000 such advertisements and fake accounts. Despite global efforts by Meta to tackle impersonation scams, Singapore officials noted that the problem persisted locally, prompting the urgent directive.

Enhanced Measures Expected

The directive requires Meta to implement stronger facial recognition measures within Singapore and to prioritize review of user reports originating in the country. These measures aim to reduce scam advertisements, accounts, and profiles impersonating government officials.

Authorities also indicated that they are reviewing whether similar requirements will be imposed on other online platforms to protect citizens from digital fraud. While Meta has taken steps globally to mitigate impersonation risks, Singapore’s authorities insist that more robust local action is necessary to stem the rise of these scams.

