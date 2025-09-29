Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates rank globally as the most “crypto-obsessed” nations, according to a recent report by ApeX Protocol.

Singapore claimed the number one spot with a composite score of 100, driven by 24.4% of its population owning crypto and leading the world in search activity, with 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 people. In 2021, only 11% of Singaporeans held digital assets, but that figure more than doubled by the following year.

Close behind, the UAE scored 99.7, ranking first globally for crypto ownership at 25.3%. The Gulf nation saw a 210% increase in adoption since 2019, with a significant boom in 2022 when over 34% of the population reported holding crypto.

The study measured each country’s engagement across four indicators, including ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity and ATM availability, ApeX said in the report shared with Cointelegraph.

Summary of ApeX’s report. Source: ApeX

The US leads in ATM availability

The United States ranked third with a score of 98.5, backed by strong infrastructure. The US leads in ATM availability, with over 30,000 machines, ten times more than any other country, and a 220% rise in crypto usage since 2019.

Canada came in fourth, boosted by the highest adoption growth rate in the report at 225%. With 10.1% of its population owning crypto and 3,500 ATMs nationwide, Canada’s composite score reached 64.7.

Turkey, scoring 57.6, rounded out the top five with 19.3% of its population holding crypto, ranking third globally in ownership. Monthly search volumes also remain strong at nearly 1,000 queries per 100,000 people.

Other countries in the top 10 include Germany (48.4), Switzerland (46.2), Australia (45.1), Argentina (37.6), and Indonesia (37.1), each showing a mix of rising adoption, strong infrastructure and growing public interest.

“Crypto is no longer on the fringe,” a spokesperson from ApeX Protocol said. “It’s becoming part of how countries define their financial future… not just as an investment, but as a reflection of how people engage with technology, money, and trust in the digital age.”

Chainalysis: US climbs to second in global crypto adoption

As Cointelegraph reported, the US has jumped to second place in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, thanks to growing spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and clearer regulatory frameworks.

India retained the top position for the third year, helping the Asia-Pacific region lead in year-on-year growth with a 69% surge in crypto transaction value. Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil also ranked in the top five, while Nigeria slipped to sixth despite regulatory progress.

