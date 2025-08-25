Single Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24,000 BTC, Crashing the Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.514-2.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,276.11-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1-0.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000622+2.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06631+1.05%
  • Whale dumped 24,000 BTC, triggering $310M liquidations across crypto markets.
  • Bitcoin struggles to hold $112K support, rebound toward $120K possible.
  • Bitcoin dominance dropped near 50%, fueling hopes of altcoin season.

The latest flash crash in Bitcoin was not a signal of a market top, but rather a massive, strategic rotation of capital. A single, long-dormant whale cashed out over $2 billion in Bitcoin, but instead of leaving the market, they immediately rotated those funds into Ethereum.

The global crypto market cap slipped to $3.93 trillion, weighed down by this Bitcoin’s sudden plunge. Ethereum traded at $4,723.13, still holding relatively firm with a 1.36% gain on the week. Despite red candles across the board, analysts say the correction could be short-lived, provided Bitcoin holds a key support zone.

Whale Dump Behind $310 Million Wipeout

The sharp sell-off was triggered by a single Bitcoin whale, who dumped over 24,000 BTC in the past few days. This caused a flash crash that erased $310 million in long positions in just hours. 

The whale sold coins that had not moved in more than five years, sending more than 12,000 BTC today alone to the Hyperunite trading platform.

So far, the whale has liquidated over 18,000 BTC worth $2 billion, while another 6,000 BTC valued at $670 million remain on track to be sold. Interestingly, most of the proceeds are being shifted into Ethereum, with $2 billion in ETH purchased and more than $1.3 billion staked.

Levels to Watch: $112,000 and $120,000

The sell-off has pushed Bitcoin down to its most critical support level. Analyst Ali Martinez said that Bitcoin holding above $112,000 is all that’s needed for a rebound back to $120,000. 

He’s charted BTC price repeatedly defending the $112,000 support level, with multiple bounces from this zone in August.

If this support were to hold, Martinez expects Bitcoin to stage a recovery, testing resistance around $118,000 before making another push toward $120,000. 

A break below $112,000, that has happened in over the past hour, results in a deeper correction, that is why traders are closely looking at our latest Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis for today, August 24, 2025.

Bitcoin Dominance Weakens as Altcoins Gain

Another development has been the drop in Bitcoin dominance, which fell from the 60% range to near 50%. One analyst argued that this shift could mark the start of a second wave of altcoin season, as capital rotates from Bitcoin into Ethereum, Solana, and other top altcoins.

Ethereum has already come close to breaking its all-time high, while Solana surged past key resistance levels and is now eyeing the $280 to $300 range. If Bitcoin consolidates at current levels, the door could open for a broader altcoin rally in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-price-crash-310m-liquidation-whale-dump/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto