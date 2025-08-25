Six-day outflow streak hits Bitcoin ETFs, ETH turns positive

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:52
SIX
SIX$0.02157-1.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,096.04-2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01952-5.00%
RedStone
RED$0.386-3.66%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004118+0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,645.17-3.46%

The last stretch of August has produced a sharp divergence between spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs recorded six consecutive days of outflows, draining nearly $2 billion from funds between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 alone.

In contrast, Ethereum ETFs posted two days of inflows after enduring several red sessions, indicating that investor interest spiked during ETH’s latest price upswing.

Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy and unrelenting redemptions. The biggest wave came on Aug. 19, with a combined $523 million in outflows led by Fidelity’s FBTC (-$246.9 million) and BlackRock’s IBIT (-$220 million). The pressure extended into Aug. 20 with another $315.9 million pulled, followed by $194.4 million on Aug. 21 and $23.2 million on Aug. 22.

Table showing the inflows and outflows for spot Bitcoin ETFs from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2025 (Source: Farside Investors)

This six-day streak is one of the most prolonged outflow runs this summer, with cumulative redemptions exceeding $1.3 billion in less than a week. The flows aligned with a cooling in Bitcoin’s spot market: BTC slid from $114,300 on Aug. 20 to $111,600 by Aug. 25.

The ETF data shows us institutional demand waned almost exactly when BTC faced technical resistance above $117,000 and struggled to hold $113,000 support.

Ethereum ETFs saw a different trajectory in the past week. After multiple days of outflows, culminating in a $240 million outflow on Aug. 20, funds flipped positive.

On Aug. 21, ETH ETFs attracted $287.6 million, followed by another $337.7 million on Aug. 22. Fidelity’s FETH and BlackRock’s ETHA were the primary drivers, with combined inflows exceeding $240 million across the two sessions.

Table showing the inflows and outflows for spot Ethereum ETFs from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2025 (Source: Farside Investors)

As with Bitcoin, this capital rotation mirrored ETH’s price performance. After dipping to $4,225 on Aug. 21, Ethereum surged above $4,800 by Aug. 22, peaking intraday near $4,883. While Bitcoin faltered, ETH drew inflows as traders positioned around its stronger short-term momentum.

The split in flows points to shifting allocation preferences. Bitcoin’s six-day outflow streak tells us institutions are trimming exposure after months of heavy inflows earlier in the summer. At the same time, ETH’s sudden inflows suggest that investors might not be exiting crypto altogether but reallocating within the asset class.

The timing here is key: ETH’s rebound caused the inflows, indicating that ETF demand was a tailwind for price, while Bitcoin’s ETF redemptions reinforced downside pressure.

If the divergence continues, it could mark a rotation period where ETH benefits at Bitcoin’s expense, something rarely seen since ETFs launched. However, sustained inflows into ETH ETFs will be necessary to offset Bitcoin’s size advantage, with BTC ETFs still holding far greater cumulative assets.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/six-day-outflow-streak-hits-bitcoin-etfs-eth-turns-positive/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-3.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9707-2.06%
Polkadot
DOT$3.911-4.11%
RWAX
APP$0.002985-14.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.59%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01669+2.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4596-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining