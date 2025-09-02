Sky’s $75M buyback scheme boosts SKY token 8% in 6 months

Sky, formerly Maker, has spent $75 million on token buybacks since launching the scheme in February, coinciding with an 8% gain in SKY in six months.
Crypto protocol Sky has spent $75 million in the past six months on a scheme to buy back its token, which has boosted its price by 8% since February.
Sky, which rebranded from Maker in August 2024, said on Monday that in August it used 5.5 million of its platform’s stablecoin, USDS (USDS), to buy back 73 million Sky (SKY) tokens.
It added that it brings its total buyback spend to 75 million USDS since starting the plan, which it first actioned in late February.
Read more