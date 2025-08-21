Smart Crypto Trader “0x15b3” Racks Up $48M in Profits

The crypto trader who goes by the address 0x15b3 has been on the radar of the market, as he has generated a profit of over 48 million in the past four months. The successful trades he executed involved several tokens and demonstrated how lucrative this approach can be in a volatile crypto market when a well-timed trade is placed.

Multi-Crypto Long Positions Pay Off

0x15b3 has longed for 15 tokens on the decentralized trading platform Hyperliquid since April. Among his biggest winners are Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP), Solana ($SOL), and Chainlink ($LINK).

The profit he has made on such long positions is around $38 million. An example is Ethereum, which is up by almost 300% as it continued to climb to $4,790 earlier this month.

Solana rose from the price of $100 to $180, and Chainlink increased 2x, from $11 to $24. XRP jumped to levels of $2.88 from $1.62.

Bitcoin Trades Add Another $10M

In addition to his altcoin strategy, 0x15b3 took a significant risk in April by investing in Bitcoin. He bought 309 wrapped Bitcoin ($WBTC) for a total of $24.68 million at an average price of $79,778.

Starting June 16, he sold 199 of them at an average of $110,687 and got $22.06 million. He currently holds only 110 Bitcoin, which is valued at 12.5 million. The crypto trade has resulted in him realizing nearly $10 million in profit, along with a significant amount of unrealized gains from his remaining positions.

The magnitude of such successes highlights the quality of timing and conviction in crypto trading. Although crypto market performance is notoriously difficult to predict, 0x15b3 indicates how volatility can be a highly profitable position.

The outcome is a successful run, but it is too early to tell whether this will be an indication of further success. At the moment, 0x15b3 has already established himself as one of the most profitable traders in the current market.