Smarter Web CEO Plans Bitcoin Acquisitions, Aims for FTSE 100 Listing

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 19:35
Bitcoin
BTC$115 007,56+1,17%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,231+2,15%

TLDR

  • Smarter Web, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its Bitcoin treasury.
  • CEO Andrew Webley expressed interest in acquiring Bitcoin assets at a discount from bankrupt firms.
  • Smarter Web currently holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $275 million.
  • The company aims to enter the FTSE 100 index, solidifying its position among the top UK-listed firms.
  • Smarter Web is planning a name change, which will align with its broader growth strategy.

Smarter Web, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors. The company’s CEO, Andrew Webley, revealed this plan to expand its Bitcoin treasury. The company currently holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $275 million.

Smarter Web Eyes Acquisitions to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Andrew Webley, CEO of Smarter Web, confirmed that the company would “certainly consider” buying out competitors. The goal is to acquire Bitcoin at a discount during these acquisitions. The company is looking to capitalize on the opportunity created by struggling crypto firms.

Despite the challenges faced by the crypto industry, Smarter Web sees potential in acquiring Bitcoin assets at a reduced price. Webley’s comments come at a time when many crypto firms are under financial strain. However, experts warn that the process of buying assets from bankrupt firms can be more complicated than it seems.

Experts highlight the challenges in acquiring crypto assets at a discount. Alex Obchakevich of Obchakevich Research explained that discounts may appear attractive. However, after deducting liabilities and legal fees, the net discount could be lower than expected.

CEO Outlines Vision for FTSE 100 Entry and Market Positioning

Smarter Web’s CEO, Andrew Webley, also revealed the company’s goal of joining the FTSE 100 index. This move would solidify the company’s position among the top 100 listed UK firms. The ambition aligns with Smarter Web’s desire to grow its influence and capital.

Webley expressed that the company’s name change is inevitable but requires careful planning. This change will likely coincide with Smarter Web’s broader strategy for growth and market positioning. The CEO emphasized that the company must execute this transition properly to maintain its reputation.

Smarter Web’s aspirations to join the FTSE 100 signal its increasing prominence in the corporate space. Webley’s vision for the company’s future includes expanding its presence in the UK’s corporate landscape. These ambitions are likely to shape Smarter Web’s strategy in the coming years.

Smarter Web Faces Market Challenges

Despite Smarter Web’s strong Bitcoin holdings, the company has faced stock price fluctuations. On Friday, the company’s stock fell nearly 22%, from $2.01 to $1.85. This drop occurred despite Bitcoin gaining value during the same period.

The decline in Smarter Web’s stock is part of a larger trend in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin’s value has fallen by more than 4% over the past month. The drop in the company’s stock price reflects the broader volatility of the digital asset market.

Smarter Web’s decline also follows new regulatory changes in the UK. From October 8, retail investors will be able to access crypto exchange-traded notes. These changes offer investors alternatives to investing in crypto treasury companies like Smarter Web.

The post Smarter Web CEO Plans Bitcoin Acquisitions, Aims for FTSE 100 Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,06+3,64%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09508-5,59%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0,04499+1,74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06304-4,01%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2808+3,57%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,0068-5,55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0903-9,24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open