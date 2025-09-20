Snoop Dogg, Mark Cuban, and Hoskinson Join Stuff.io Advisory Team

TLDR

Snoop Dogg joins Stuff.io as an investor and advisor, strengthening its Web3 push.

Stuff.io rebranded its token to STUFF to focus on digital media ownership using Cardano blockchain.

Snoop Dogg’s engagement with crypto goes back to 2013, and he’s now backing Web3 projects.

The project includes prominent investors like Mark Cuban and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson.

Stuff.io, a decentralized platform focused on empowering users with ownership of digital media, has welcomed Snoop Dogg as a new advisor and investor. The rapper and entrepreneur joins an impressive lineup of advisors and investors, including Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and billionaire investor Mark Cuban. This move aims to boost Stuff.io’s growth within the Web3 space, particularly in the digital media sector.

Joshua Stone, CEO and co-founder of Stuff.io, made the announcement in a tweet on September 18, 2025, expressing excitement about Snoop Dogg’s involvement. The platform, which has recently rebranded its native token to STUFF, is designed to help people achieve actual ownership of digital assets via the Cardano blockchain. The rebranding and partnership with major figures from the entertainment and crypto industries signal Stuff.io’s commitment to enhancing its decentralized platform.

Building a Strong Advisory Team

Snoop Dogg’s addition to the advisory board brings considerable attention to Stuff.io, especially given his history with crypto projects. The rapper has been a major advocate for blockchain and Web3 technology. His collaboration with the Cardano ecosystem and NFT projects like Clay Nation has highlighted his growing influence in the space. Snoop Dogg’s extensive experience in both entertainment and crypto further strengthens Stuff.io’s position in a competitive market.

As part of the announcement, Stuff.io also revealed that other influential entities have joined the platform, including Ingram Content Group and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI). This diverse group of investors and advisors reflects Stuff.io’s strategy of combining expertise from both traditional media and blockchain sectors to drive its vision forward.

“Stuff.io is a Web3 project focused on giving people actual ownership of their digital media,” said Stone. “We are thrilled to have Snoop Dogg’s support as we work to empower creators and users in the decentralized world.”

Snoop Dogg’s Crypto Journey

Snoop Dogg’s involvement with crypto goes back to 2013 when he became one of the first major celebrities to openly embrace Bitcoin as a form of payment for album sales. His foray into the Web3 space deepened when he collaborated with the Cardano-based NFT project Clay Nation in 2022. This partnership, which led to the release of the “Baked Nation” NFT collection, positioned Snoop Dogg as a key figure in bridging the worlds of entertainment and blockchain.

His ongoing efforts to promote blockchain and crypto reflect his belief in the potential of decentralized technologies. By joining Stuff.io, Snoop Dogg aims to support the project’s mission to provide creators with real ownership of their digital media. His influence and involvement are expected to bring mainstream attention to Stuff.io’s offerings.

Strategic Focus on Digital Media Ownership

Stuff.io’s primary goal is to create a decentralized platform where users can own their digital media. This aligns with the growing trend of Web3 projects that emphasize user sovereignty over digital assets. The integration of the Cardano blockchain ensures that Stuff.io benefits from a scalable and secure platform, which is essential for handling large-scale adoption in the entertainment industry.

Stuff.io’s rebranding of its native token to STUFF is a crucial step in emphasizing the platform’s focus on media ownership. As the digital media landscape continues to evolve, Web3 platforms like Stuff.io are gaining traction by providing an alternative to traditional content distribution models.

The launch of the platform’s first asset sale is expected to take place soon, with further details to be announced. Stone expressed his gratitude to the team at Death Row Records and the community for their ongoing support.

