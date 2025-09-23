Snorter Token as Best Solana Memecoin After Forward Industries Plans Nasdaq Tokenization

Crypto News

Forward Industries’ stockholders can now own shares in tokenized FORD stocks, putting the spotlight on Snorter Token as the best Solana meme coin.

Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Forward Industries Inc (ticker: FORD) announced yesterday that it will offer stockholders tokenized shares on Solana ($SOL).

This move adds Forward Industries to the growing list of companies offering such a solution to their stockholders. In addition, it further blurs the line between Wall Street and the crypto market.

Forward Industries’ announcement is also testament to $SOL’s importance as one of the market’s top blockchains. It’s no wonder that Snorter Token ($SNORT) offers its token on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, establishing it as one of this year’s biggest crypto presales and the best Solana meme coin.

FORD Partners With Superstate and Solana Lending Protocols

Forward Industries revealed in a statement yesterday that it has partnered with fintech firm Superstate to enable its stockholders to own shares on the Solana blockchain.

Aside from that, the company is also expected to take an equity stake in Superstate to enable the two to collaborate more closely in developing products and solutions.

By tokenizing its shares, Forward Industries will enable 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and increased liquidity of its stocks.

In addition, the company is working with some of the largest lending protocols on Solana – Drift, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend. This will enable $FORD holders to use their tokenized shares as collateral on these platforms.

Forward Industries’ stock tokenization efforts further bring together TradFi and blockchain technology. According to a Solana report, $21B in real-life assets have already been tokenized on public chains since May 2025, with the potential to grow to $2T by 2030.

As one of the largest blockchains in the market, Solana offers an expansive node network, fast settlement, and low transaction costs, making it the de facto home of the world’s fastest-growing meme coins.

However, finding the next big meme coin is still challenging for most traders. This is where Snorter Token comes in.

Gain an Edge Against Bots and Whales with Snorter Token

If you’re a retail investor, you know the struggle of finding up-and-coming tokens to invest in. You need to jump from one platform to another just to do your research, buy tokens, and trade them. This makes the process extremely slow, putting you at a disadvantage against whales and bots.

But things are about to change with Snorter Token ($SNORT). The project aims to develop Snorter Bot, which will allow you to do all your trading on the Telegram messaging platform, including the following:

Snipe automatically: Buy a token as soon as it launches.

Buy a token as soon as it launches. Set limit and stop-loss orders: Lock in your profits and avoid losses.

Lock in your profits and avoid losses. Copy trades: Mirror the market’s top traders.

Mirror the market’s top traders. Trade at lightning speeds: Enjoy the fastest execution on Solana.

Enjoy the fastest execution on Solana. Block potential scams: The built-in rug pull detection feature has you covered.

If you want to get a leg up against the competition, Snorter Bot on Telegram will be the ace up your sleeve.

Here’s how it compares against some of the market’s leading trading bots:

$SNORT – The Power Behind Snorter Bot

To get even more perks, consider holding its native $SNORT token. As a token holder, you’ll be able to enjoy benefits like low transaction fees (just 0.85%, compared to 1.5%), unlimited snipes, the ability to join trading leagues, and governance rights so you can vote on various platform features and expansions.

At the moment, you can buy $SNORT tokens through the official Snorter Token presale page. Each one costs a very affordable $0.1051, so you can invest in the project and enjoy all its benefits without breaking the bank.

To get started, connect your crypto wallet to the presale widget on the website, enter the amount of $SNORT tokens you want to buy, and pay with your credit/debit card or crypto.

You can also stake the tokens you bought. The team offers a generous 116% APY staking reward, making it an ideal choice if you want to earn passive rewards.

Whichever option you choose, remember that the token presale has price increases. So, the sooner you buy, the cheaper you’ll get the token.

To date, the $SNORT presale has raised $4M+ – proof that there’s growing demand for a feature-packed crypto trading bot like Snorter Bot.

As the meme coin and crypto markets continue to expand at blinding speeds, you can no longer afford to trade the old way. Get the advantage you need and join the Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

