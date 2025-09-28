SocialGrowAI, a multi-chain Web3-based SocialFi platform, has partnered with ArtGis Finance, a DeFi platform bridging blockchain, RWAs, and AI. The collaboration seeks to merge the next-gen AI-led engagement solutions and cutting-edge financial technologies. As disclosed in SocialGrowAI’s official social media announcement, the development denotes an innovative step to start a new era in the digital financial sector. Hence, the market onlookers consider this move to be crucially important to expand efficiency and adoption across AI-led financial ecosystems.
SocialGrowAI and ArtGis Finance Join Forces to Drive AI-Powered RWAfi
In partnership with ArtGis Finance, SocialGrowAI aims to redefine the way individuals and businesses communicate with diverse digital assets. In this respect, SocialGrowAI is improving AI-led social engagement and will offer its expertise when it comes to intuitive community building. In addition to this, ArtGis Finance will complement its robust foundation within the RWAfi sector, allowing streamlined real-world asset settlement. Keeping this in view, the duo focuses on establishing a relatively intuitive, efficient, and strong infrastructure to broaden worldwide financial operations.
According to SocialGrowAI, the collaboration is anticipated to bolster accessibility and transparency in the process of digital asset settlement. Thus, this move bridges the gap between financial markets and AI-led tools, highlighting the rising trend of merging DeFi and AI solutions. Ultimately, by integrating practical applications and innovation, SocialGrowAI and ArtGis Finance’s main goal is to pave the way for another wave of secure, scalable, and intelligent digital finance solutions.
Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/socialgrowai-taps-artgis-finance-to-redefine-ai-driven-rwafi/