SoFi Integrates Bitcoin Lightning for $740B Remittance Market

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/20 20:59
US Bank SoFi Integrates Bitcoin Lightning for $740B Remittance Market

Cross-border transfers remain slow and expensive for millions of people sending money abroad.

But SoFi’s partnership with Bitcoin infrastructure firm Lightspark promises instant, low-cost alternatives.

Announcement of SoFi + Lightspark = instant global payments.

@lightspark on X

The new service marks a clear signal that mainstream finance is beginning to take Bitcoin infrastructure seriously.

And as banks adopt Bitcoin rails, projects like Best Wallet and its $BEST token are positioning themselves as the retail counterweight to this wave of institutional adoption.

SoFi’s Big Bet on Bitcoin Lightning

SoFi’s partnership with Lightspark will allow its 11.7M members to send money abroad using the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The system converts US dollars into Bitcoin in real-time, routes them across Lightning rails, and delivers funds directly to the recipient’s bank account in their local currency.

Announcement of SoFi launching new international money transfer service with Lightspark.

@SoFi on X

By leveraging UMA, transfers work like sending an email – removing the complexity of crypto wallets. Fees are set ‘below the national average,’ with full transparency on exchange rates before sending.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto framed the launch as more than convenience, calling it ‘a meaningful improvement’ for members who send money home.

The service will first go live in Mexico later this year, with a broader roll-out planned.

Lightning Adoption Grows Among Major Players

SoFi’s move builds on a wider trend of mainstream financial firms embracing Bitcoin Lightning.

Coinbase integrated Lightspark’s infrastructure in April 2024 and, within a year, around 15% of all Bitcoin transactions on its platform were routed through Lightning rails.

In Latin America, Nubank (Brazil’s largest digital bank) also partnered with Lightspark, although its roll-out has been slower to materialize.

The direction of travel is clear: TradFi and fintech players are no longer treating Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset; they also consider it a payments rail with real-world utility.

If SoFi’s launch proves successful in Mexico, it could pressure other US banks to follow suit, accelerating Bitcoin’s shift from investment vehicle to global money-transfer backbone.

Why Banking Adoption Puts the Spotlight on Wallet Innovation

Remittances remain one of the clearest real-world use cases for crypto adoption, and SoFi’s Lightning roll-out underlines the demand for faster, cheaper transfers.

But while banks are moving to modernize payments infrastructure, most retail crypto wallets still lag behind.

MetaMask and similar tools were designed for Web3 natives, not for everyday financial use, and they don’t integrate smoothly with mainstream payment rails.

What’s needed now are wallets that combine crypto-native features (staking, presales, token swaps) with fintech-style security and usability. Projects positioned at that intersection are primed to benefit as Bitcoin adoption spreads.

Best Wallet, with its token-powered ecosystem and upcoming payment tools, is one of the clearest examples of this new wave.

Best Wallet and $BEST Token – A Retail Counterweight to Bank Adoption

As banks like SoFi integrate Bitcoin Lightning for remittances, Best Wallet is carving out a space on the retail side, with its $BEST token at the heart of everything.

This no-KYC, fully non-custodial, and multi-chain hot wallet is designed to rival MetaMask – but with a more user-friendly interface and fintech-grade Fireblocks MPC-CMP security.

Its flagship ‘Upcoming Tokens’ tool also lets you participate safely in presales directly within the app, bypassing mirror sites set up by scammers.

That utility is already paying off, with the presale attracting 65K+ transactions in $ETH payments alone. Whales are also circling the presale, as seen in single transactions of $49.5K, $25K, and $22.3K.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) benefits for holders.

Rather than being just another governance token, $BEST powers the entire ecosystem. It reduces fees, unlocks early presale access, and rewards holders with up to 90% staking APY. Demand has followed. The $BEST presale has already raised $14.9M+.

At $0.025505 per token, $BEST gamifies wallet use with airdrops, offers governance rights, and lays the groundwork for real-world spending via the upcoming Best Card.

The debit card will enable $BEST holders to spend crypto globally with cash-back perks, further tying token utility to everyday finance.

The bigger picture: just as SoFi is bringing Bitcoin rails to banks, Best Wallet is showing how tokens like $BEST can fuel a parallel retail ecosystem that blends Web3 features with practical everyday financial tools.

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on $BEST, check out our full how to buy Best Wallet Token guide. Then join the $BEST presale for an early-bird advantage.

Final Thoughts – Banking Rails Meet Retail Wallets

SoFi’s integration of Bitcoin Lightning marks a turning point for mainstream finance, showing that Bitcoin can underpin a $740B remittance market.

At the same time, retail-focused projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) demonstrate how tokens and wallets are evolving to meet everyday user needs, from presale access to real-world spending.

Together, these moves highlight a convergence: institutions are adopting Bitcoin rails at scale, while Web3 wallets are building the tools to make that infrastructure usable for individuals. The gap between traditional finance and crypto-native products is narrowing fast.

As always, be sure to do your own research before investing. This is not financial advice.

