SoftBank and Ark in Talks for Tether Funding

Key Points: SoftBank and Ark Investment Management initiate funding talks with Tether, eyeing $500 billion valuation.

Tether’s valuation could rival top private companies globally.

Potential increase in USDT’s credibility and market presence.

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA regarding a significant funding round, potentially valuing Tether at $500 billion as of September 27, 2025.

This funding could elevate Tether’s market position, enhance institutional legitimacy, and impact the stablecoin landscape significantly, affecting cryptocurrencies like USDT, ETH, and BTC.

Institutional Investors Eye Tether’s $500 Billion Valuation

Bloomberg has reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary discussions with Tether Holdings SA for a significant financing initiative. If materialized, this could become Tether’s most substantial funding round, envisioning a valuation of $500 billion.

The proposed investment is anticipated to reshape Tether’s market standing, enhancing its competitive edge. USDT’s market capital position could be strengthened, influencing the broader stablecoin market dynamics and deployment in digital finance.

Market analysts observe a cautious yet optimistic stance, awaiting further announcements. Katherine Doherty from Bloomberg noted the implications for wider investor interest, indicating that such movements could bolster USDT’s role in both DeFi and institutional finance.

Katherine Doherty, Finance Reporter, Bloomberg, “SoftBank and Kathy Wood’s Ark are among potential investors in this major funding round…it signals to the marketplace just what investors like Kathy Wood are thinking about a firm like Tether moving forward.”

Tether’s Strategic Expansion: Implications for USDT and DeFi

Did you know? This potential funding round could position Tether among the most valuable private companies, comparable to its main competitor Circle’s valuation in relation to its USDC adoption.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of Tether’s USDT remains stable at $1.00, sustaining a market cap of $174.27 billion and accounting for 4.62% of the total market dominance. Despite a slight decrease in 24-hour trading volume by 26.68%, USDT shows a positive trend over the last 30 and 60 days.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Residents from the Coincu research team suggest that if successful, this funding might consolidate USDT’s dominance, potentially leading to regulatory scrutiny and broader industry adoption. Such trends could ensure Tether’s strategic expansion in established financial systems.