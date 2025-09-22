TLDRs; SoftBank, Meta, and partners are building an 8,000 km subsea cable system called Candle, set for 2028 launch. The project connects Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with NEC as the system supplier. Candle’s 24 fiber pairs will boost bandwidth and reduce latency, strengthening Asia’s digital backbone and resilience. Rising demand and geopolitical [...] The post SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; SoftBank, Meta, and partners are building an 8,000 km subsea cable system called Candle, set for 2028 launch. The project connects Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with NEC as the system supplier. Candle’s 24 fiber pairs will boost bandwidth and reduce latency, strengthening Asia’s digital backbone and resilience. Rising demand and geopolitical [...] The post SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project appeared first on CoinCentral.

SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 23:15
Boost
BOOST$0.10129+2.89%
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000042+2.68%

TLDRs;

  • SoftBank, Meta, and partners are building an 8,000 km subsea cable system called Candle, set for 2028 launch.
  • The project connects Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with NEC as the system supplier.
  • Candle’s 24 fiber pairs will boost bandwidth and reduce latency, strengthening Asia’s digital backbone and resilience.
  • Rising demand and geopolitical tensions make secure submarine cable systems like Candle increasingly vital for global connectivity.

SoftBank, Meta, and several regional partners have unveiled plans to construct a new submarine cable system known as “Candle,” a project designed to strengthen Asia’s internet infrastructure.

Spanning approximately 8,000 kilometers, the system will link Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Operations are targeted to begin in 2028, marking another milestone in the race to expand digital connectivity across one of the world’s fastest-growing internet markets.

The project is backed by SoftBank, IPS,  TM Technology Services with NEC appointed as the system supplier.

Japan as a Strategic Landing Point

SoftBank will play a crucial role by providing its Maruyama Landing Station in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture. Additionally, the company is advancing construction of two more landing stations in Tomakomai City, Hokkaido, and Itoshima City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

These facilities will not only handle Candle’s traffic but also reinforce network redundancy, ensuring that outages or disruptions in one location do not destabilize the broader system.

This isn’t SoftBank’s first foray into submarine cable development. The telecom giant has previously joined international projects like JUPITER, ADC, and the in-progress E2A cable, reflecting its growing influence in global digital infrastructure. By investing in Candle, SoftBank continues to solidify its strategic position as a key player connecting Asia to the wider world.

Rising Demand and Security Concerns

The timing of Candle’s announcement is significant. Global data consumption continues to soar, driven by video streaming, cloud services, and artificial intelligence workloads. Over 95% of international data already travels through submarine cables, which collectively enable trillions of dollars in financial transactions daily.

Expanding capacity in Asia is critical, as the region’s population and digital adoption rates outpace many other parts of the world.

At the same time, security issues have come into sharper focus. Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed banning the use of Chinese technology in undersea cable projects, citing national security risks. Undersea systems have long been vulnerable to accidental damage from fishing and shipping activities, but recent incidents in the Baltic and Red Seas have raised concerns about deliberate sabotage.

With geopolitical tensions rising, submarine cables are no longer viewed purely as infrastructure, they are increasingly regarded as strategic assets.

Candle’s Role in Asia’s Digital Future

Notably, by the time Candle is completed in 2028, it will be one of the most advanced subsea cable systems in the region. Its expanded fiber capacity is expected to serve not only consumers but also enterprises requiring reliable cloud access and governments pushing for digital transformation.

Industry analysts suggest that projects like Candle highlight a growing trend: telecom operators, global tech giants, and regional carriers joining forces to create resilient and secure infrastructure. With Meta’s involvement, the project also underscores how big tech companies are investing directly in internet backbones to support their platforms’ enormous data needs.

The post SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center