Solana’s recent price dynamics have caught the attention of traders and investors alike. After surging to an eight-month high, SOL experienced a sharp correction, leading many to question its immediate outlook. However, upcoming regulatory decisions and technical indicators suggest that the tide may be shifting in Solana’s favor, possibly setting the stage for a renewed [...]Solana’s recent price dynamics have caught the attention of traders and investors alike. After surging to an eight-month high, SOL experienced a sharp correction, leading many to question its immediate outlook. However, upcoming regulatory decisions and technical indicators suggest that the tide may be shifting in Solana’s favor, possibly setting the stage for a renewed [...]

SOL Dips to $192 as Key ETF Decision Looms

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/26 09:42
Solana
SOL$196.69-5.24%
MAY
MAY$0.03787-4.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499--%
Sol Dips To $192 As Key Etf Decision Looms
Solana’s recent price dynamics have caught the attention of traders and investors alike. After surging to an eight-month high, SOL experienced a sharp correction, leading many to question its immediate outlook. However, upcoming regulatory decisions and technical indicators suggest that the tide may be shifting in Solana’s favor, possibly setting the stage for a renewed institutional interest and a potential market turnaround.

  • Solana (SOL) plunged below $200, erasing gains from an recent rally that peaked at $253.

  • Regulatory decisions regarding a potential spot ETF could catalyze increased institutional investment in SOL.

  • Technical indicators, including RSI levels, suggest SOL may be forming a short-term bottom despite broader corrections.

  • The upcoming ETF approval on October 10 is viewed as a critical event for unlocking institutional participation.

  • Market sentiment remains cautious, with probability estimates for reaching new highs in 2025 lingering below 50%.

Solana (SOL) has experienced significant volatility lately, slipping below the $200 support level after reaching an eight-month high of $253 earlier this week. The 19% decline over a single week has raised concerns among traders about the altcoin’s near-term strength amid a challenging crypto environment focused on regulatory clarity and institutional engagement.

Despite the recent setbacks, there is optimism on the horizon driven by regulatory developments. The decision on Grayscale’s spot SOL ETF, scheduled for October 10, could serve as a pivotal catalyst, potentially ushering in a new wave of institutional capital previously hesitant to engage with spot-based crypto investments. A positive rulings could lead to deeper liquidity pools and broader mainstream adoption, reflecting gains similar to those seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets over the past year.

While Grayscale’s ETF would be a significant step, it is only one of several applications under review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The agency plans to evaluate five other proposals from firms such as Bitwise, 21Shares, VanEck, and Canary with a final decision expected by October 16, 2025. These rulings underscore the growing institutional interest in Solana, especially as the blockchain ecosystem continues to expand, with companies like Stripe and PayPal deepening integrations.

Supporters, including Pantera Capital, have highlighted Solana’s potential for an upcoming institutional moment. Currently, less than 1% of SOL’s supply is under institutional custody, starkly contrasted with Bitcoin’s and Ether’s higher investor allocations. This under-ownership positions SOL as a prime candidate for major inflows if a spot ETF approval materializes, boosting adoption and liquidity.

However, market sentiment remains cautious, with prediction markets estimating less than a 50% chance for SOL to reach new all-time highs by 2025. Nonetheless, technical signals suggest a potential short-term bottom. On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 30—an historically reliable indicator of market bottoms for SOL. This pattern, observed five times since April 2025, has typically been followed by swift recoveries, hinting at a possible near-term relief rally even as the overall correction persists within key support zones.

This article was originally published as SOL Dips to $192 as Key ETF Decision Looms on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON