2025/09/10
Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund

Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/K8SHNrqr/sol-goes-higher-higher-rate-cuts-more-likely-hype-ath

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/10
The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
2025/06/19
The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
2025/09/10
