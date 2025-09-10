SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH

Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund

