SOL Just Followed the Roadmap Perfectly – Pump Ahead?

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 20:22
Solana
SOL$208.14+1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1172+1.47%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004587+5.47%

TL;DR

  • SOL rebounds from $202 zone, flips resistance into support, and now targets a clean break above $208.
  • $205 remains a major resistance level; analysts debate breakout potential versus mean reversion.
  • DeFi firm buys $39.76M in SOL at $202.76 average, staking for long-term yield generation.

Price Reacts from Key Support Zone

Solana (SOL) showed a strong move from the $202–$204 area after testing a known demand zone. This came after a drop from the $211–$213 level, where the price had been rejected multiple times. The move was shared by crypto analyst Batman, who stated,

Notably, the bounce from this area pushed SOL above the $206.5 level, which had acted as resistance. That level is now showing signs of holding as support. A short-term trade setup was also shared with a target near $208 and a stop loss around $200. The setup shows a 2.63% risk-to-reward.

At the time of writing, SOL was priced at $205. It is down 1% over the past 24 hours and 2% over the last 7 days.

$205 Still Holding as Major Barrier

Looking at the weekly chart, the $205 level continues to hold as a key area. It has acted as resistance since late 2021. SOL has tested it many times, but has not closed above it for a long period.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa said,

The weekly structure shows that this level remains in play, even after a steady climb in recent months. The 200-week EMA is currently around $113, far below the price, showing that the broader trend still leans up.

Sherpa added that he plans to buy between $200 and $180 if the price drops. They still see a chance of higher prices in the next month or two, but said the timing is not clear.

Not all analysts see the same outcome. XO described the current price action as range-bound and not yet showing signs of a breakout. They are watching for a shift on the higher timeframes before expecting any move out of the current structure.

They added that until a breakout is clear, he expects mean reversion. This means they see the asset returning to mid-range levels unless a clear shift takes place. The short-term strength is clear, but the wider picture still shows the price stuck between key levels.

Institutional Buying Adds Volume

Solana also saw large buying activity this week. DeFi Development Corp confirmed a new purchase of 196,141 SOL at an average price of $202.76, valued at $39.76 million. The company now holds 2 million SOL in total and plans to stake the tokens for yield.

The post SOL Just Followed the Roadmap Perfectly – Pump Ahead? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving