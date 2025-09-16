SOL Leads Chains with $255M Stablecoin Surge in 24 Hours

Stablecoin supply on Solana exceeds $255 million in 24 hours.

The current trend confirms Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation.

Increased stablecoin implementation on Solana boosts demand for SOL.

A cryptocurrency analyst on X has highlighted a significant trend in the Solana ecosystem involving a massive stablecoin supply.

In his latest post, the analyst shared data from Artemis Analytics, a stablecoin metrics providing platform, comparing the stablecoin inflow across several blockchains, with Solana clearly leading the race with over $255 million inflow in 24 hours.

Solana’s leadership in stablecoin implementation

For context, the blockchain with the next highest stablecoin inflow volume, Arbitrum, recorded about $60 million within the same period, followed by Aptos, Base, and the BNB Chain, which all recorded lesser inflows.

Meanwhile, other top blockchains like Ethereum and Tron posted declines in stablecoin supply, suggesting a shift in the adoption of blockchain protocols for stablecoin transactions.

Historically, an increasing stablecoin inflow on Solana signals a boost in the blockchain network’s adoption and underlines its growing share in stablecoin activity. Additionally, it coincides with a boost in demand for the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, SOL.

For instance, the latter part of 2024 saw Solana experiencing a surge in stablecoins inflows, which continued into early 2025. In November last year, Solana’s stablecoin inflow reached a $620 million record in one week, while SOL’s price surged about 70% within 21 days.

Categorically, crypto analysts believe the increasing stablecoin usage on Solana reflects the network’s expanding role as a liquid hub and its adoption for payments and other decentralized use cases.

SOL targets $300 in Q4 2025

Meanwhile, market participants have recognized SOL’s increasing demand in September, linking it to the growing use of the blockchain network for stablecoins transactions. Contextually, SOL has gained nearly 30% since the beginning of the month, surging from $194.2 in the first week of September to reach a monthly high of $250.

Many analysts believe SOL’s price will push higher, potentially reaching the $300 landmark, which would mark a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency, before the end of the year. SOL traded for $234.82 at the time of writing after retracing from the $250 monthly high, which it achieved on Sunday.

