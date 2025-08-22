SOL Strategies Discloses About 400,000-Token Solana Treasury

Crypto investment firm SOL Strategies has publicly disclosed that it now holds slightly more than 400,000 Solana tokens in its treasury

Crypto investment firm SOL Strategies has publicly disclosed that it now holds slightly more than 400,000 Solana tokens in its treasury. Most reports put the figure at 400,909 SOL, while at least one places it at 420,355 SOL, valuing the stash at roughly $78 million at current market prices.

The company said it is channeling revenue earned from running Solana validators back into additional token purchases, allowing it to accumulate SOL at a lower effective cost than buying directly on exchanges. Management framed the approach as a way to deepen its alignment with the Solana network while lowering acquisition expenses.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.