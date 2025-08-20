Solana 100K TPS Record Isn’t Enough To Break Remittix’s Stranglehold On The Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:07
Making recent headlines was the fact that Solana recently hit an all-time high of 107,540 transactions per second. This feat solidified Solana’s reputation as the fastest blockchain in stress tests. 

However, analysts observe that the real-world throughput is much lower at 1,000 TPS. It is creating concerns over scalability outside the lab. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now are increasingly looking at utility-driven tokens like Remittix (RTX). 

This project has raised over $20.4 million in the ongoing presale. That shows how much attention this newcomer has drawn, and it could be one of the top altcoins.

Solana Latest News Highlights Growth Amid Volatility

Solana is currently trading around $179, with recent technical patterns indicating caution. On the four-hour chart, SOL broke below a wedge formation guiding the price since early August. It is now testing support near the 200-EMA at $178.47. 

Resistance has formed at the 50-EMA ($183.43) and 100-EMA ($185.89). The supply clusters are between $186 and $188, limiting the upward momentum. A close above $190 is crucial to neutralize the short-term bearish bias.

source: TradingView

According to the latest Solana news, Messari Protocol Services reported strong growth in DeFi total value locked and real-world assets (RWA) on Solana. The RWA value has increased 124% year to date, reaching $390 million. 

Ondo Finance’s USDY remains a leading project in this space. It is backed by U.S. Treasuries, holding a market cap of $175.3 million. While these developments highlight Solana’s ecosystem expansion, market analysts suggest that raw TPS and DeFi TVL alone may not determine the best crypto to buy now.

Remittix Continues to Capture Investor Attention

Remittix is gaining traction for its utility-first approach, which contrasts with many high-speed blockchains that struggle to deliver real-world impact. With over 610 million tokens sold at $0.0969 each, Remittix has raised over $20,4 million. It continues to attract both retail and institutional interest. 

Its Q3 wallet launch will allow users to conduct cross-border payments. They can convert over 40 cryptocurrencies to more than 30 fiat currencies and enjoy low-fee transfers.

These features demonstrate why analysts are calling Remittix one of the best crypto to buy now. By combining DeFi functionality with tangible use cases, Remittix offers practical solutions that purely high-speed blockchains like Solana cannot yet match.

Key Remittix highlights include:

  • Solving real-world $19 trillion payment problems
  • Audited by CertiK for security and transparency
  • Mass-market appeal beyond crypto enthusiasts
  • Deflationary tokenomics for long-term value

The combination of a growing token sale, a Q3 wallet launch, and an upcoming CEX listing makes Remittix a strong contender for investors evaluating the best crypto to buy now. As analysts monitor Solana latest news, many are noting that utility and real-world adoption may outweigh raw speed when determining which altcoins will lead this cycle.

Real-World Impact Drives Investment

Investors are increasingly prioritizing tokens with measurable real-world applications. Remittix offers global payouts in over 30 countries, supports dozens of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, and includes features for both crypto natives and new users. With momentum accelerating, Remittix is positioning itself as a market leader capable of outperforming traditional DeFi blockchains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/20/solana-100k-tps-record-isnt-enough-to-break-remittixs-stranglehold-on-the-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
PANews2025/07/02 15:23
