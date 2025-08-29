Solana – 2 reasons why SOL’s rally past $215 is just the start!

Key Takeaways

Solana rally is building. With institutions stacking, and a major upgrade ahead, SOL could be gearing up for an ETH-style run.

Ethereum [ETH] has long flexed its institutional muscle.

With the spot ETF launch, billions flowed into ETH, pushing its market cap close to $600 billion. Solana [SOL], meanwhile, is catching up fast. Its market cap recently hit $120 billion, powered by massive staking inflows.

Now, the final frontier between the two is on-chain fundamentals. Interestingly, Solana rally looks ready to start flexing there too.

Alpenglow proposal goes to vote

The Solana community has kicked off voting for the Alpenglow proposal.

The goal of the upgrade is ambitious: Slash block finality from 12.8s down to just 150ms. In practice, this turbocharges the network layer, enabling tens of thousands of TPS, while keeping transaction fees near-zero.

By contrast, Ethereum’s 12-minute finality looks glacial. In fact, it is about 60× slower than Solana’s current 12.8-second finality, and a staggering 4,800× slower than Solana’s 150ms target with Alpenglow.

Simply put, Solana finalizes txs instantly, while Ethereum takes minutes.

That massive speed advantage translates directly into fees, fueling the Solana rally. Backing this, average on-chain fees on SOL hover around $0.05 per transaction, compared with Ethereum’s $0.75.

In short, with Alpenglow, Solana tightens its network fundamentals. The big question is, will this high-throughput setup draw smart money and accelerate the Solana rally even further?

Utility pulling smart money into the Solana rally

Solana devs’ strategic layout is finally pulling in big money.

According to the Strategic SOL Reserve, 13 institutions hold 8.277 million SOL ($1.72 billion), or 1.44% of the circulating supply. Of that, 585k SOL are actively staked.

Why does this matter? These whales aren’t just hodling. Instead, they’re locking up capital to earn yield, strengthening Solana rally, liquidity flows, and overall network fundamentals.

On top of that, $820 million+ sits in SOL treasuries right now.

For perspective, ETH treasuries were at a similar level in April but have since expanded to nearly $20 billion, showing the scale of institutional stacking Solana could tap into as smart money flows in.

Bottom line: The Solana rally past $215 isn’t a fluke, nor is the SOL/ETH bounce off 0.03. It highlights how Solana is leveraging on-chain utility to start closing the institutional gap with Ethereum.