Solana and Cardano Investors Shift Focus, As This New Ethereum L2 Draws In Thousands With 2000% Rewards

Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) investors are quickly moving their attention to a new project that’s getting a lot of buzz: Layer Brett (LBRETT). This Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale right now, and early buyers are being promised staking rewards as high as 55,000% APY. 

That’s creating major FOMO in both DeFi and meme token circles. At just $0.005 per token in presale, analysts believe LBRETT could be one of the next 100x altcoins when the bull run arrives.

Solana and Cardano are lagging behind Layer Brett

While Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) have made steady but smaller upgrades recently, Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out because it combines meme culture with blockchain scalability. 

Transactions are lightning-fast, gas fees stay ultra-low, and the crypto presale supports easy buy-ins through ETH, USDT, and BNB on wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Solana

The strength of Layer Brett comes from Ethereum Layer 2 technology. It offers near-instant confirmations and transaction fees that only cost a few cents. Solana has improved after earlier network congestion, and Cardano has rolled out decentralized governance, but both still face higher costs or slower updates. 

Layer Brett keeps everything smooth by processing activity off-chain while anchoring securely to Ethereum.

Key advantages of Layer Brett include:

  • Huge staking rewards for early adopters (currently at 1,870% APY)
  • Simple setup: connect wallet, choose token, buy and stake in seconds
  • Transparent tokenomics with a 10 billion max supply
  • $1 million presale giveaway for participants
  • Entry price is just $0.005 currently

Solana and Cardano may have much larger market caps, about $110 billion and $30 billion. Still, Layer Brett’s smaller size makes it a strong candidate for outsized growth as more investors look for fresh Ethereum L2 opportunities.

What makes Layer Brett different from Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Brett

Compared to meme giants like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Brett, the innovation of Layer Brett (LBRETT) is obvious. Shiba Inu has millions of holders, Pepe has seen big whale action, and Brett grew from its Base chain origins. But none of them combine Layer 2 speed, staking rewards, and a decentralized DAO roadmap like Layer Brett does.

Cardano price predictions and why investors are moving

Cardano (ADA), even with its Plomin hard fork and new public sector deals, is still far below its $3.10 all-time high, sitting near $0.85. With growth looking modest, many ADA holders are searching for better opportunities. 

As Solana continues to recover and Brett consolidates, Layer Brett is pulling in thousands of new wallets thanks to its explosive upside.

Conclusion: Catch the next big crypto before the bull run

Layer Brett’s presale is live, and with staking APYs in the tens of thousands, early participants could see exponential returns. Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Dogecoin, and Brett may dominate headlines today, but Layer Brett’s mix of meme culture and real Layer 2 scalability makes it one of the strongest crypto plays for the next cycle.

It’s still in presale, but that won’t last long. Don’t miss the chance to get in early on what could be the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

