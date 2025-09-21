The post Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is a sentimental one. Lately, the prevailing whisper is that the old guard is faltering. With both Solana and Cardano prices losing ground, a palpable sense of unease is spreading through their communities. While traders have long relied on these established networks, their recent stumbles have forced a collective pivot. The market’s gaze is now fixed on Layer Brett, a new project gaining momentum with the promise of delivering the kind of explosive, quarter-four gains that feel like a relic of a bygone era. Layer Brett: Where The Smart Money Is Flocking Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a master stroke in the new crypto landscape, an artful fusion of meme culture and the fundamental utility that powers a new generation of DeFi. It’s built on a rock-solid Ethereum Layer 2 framework, meaning it brings speed and efficiency to a space that has been hampered by high fees. This unique blend of hype and substance is why its presale is causing a sensation. At an accessible price of just $0.0058, LBRETT offers an unmissable entry point, with savvy traders already predicting a 100x return. Solana’s Performance Under the Microscope The Solana network (SOL) has long been hailed for its blazing-fast speeds, but recent price action reveals a chink in its armor. Solana has seen a recent dip, and the technical indicators are a cause for concern. The SOL MACD has recently turned negative, suggesting a loss of momentum, while the RSI sits in neutral territory, doing little to inspire confidence. While a SOL’s return to its recent highs isn’t off the table, the sheer size of the SOL market capitalization means that any significant gains will require immense capital inflows, making life-changing returns a distant memory. Is Cardano Price Losing Its Edge? The recent Cardano price movement tells a… The post Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is a sentimental one. Lately, the prevailing whisper is that the old guard is faltering. With both Solana and Cardano prices losing ground, a palpable sense of unease is spreading through their communities. While traders have long relied on these established networks, their recent stumbles have forced a collective pivot. The market’s gaze is now fixed on Layer Brett, a new project gaining momentum with the promise of delivering the kind of explosive, quarter-four gains that feel like a relic of a bygone era. Layer Brett: Where The Smart Money Is Flocking Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a master stroke in the new crypto landscape, an artful fusion of meme culture and the fundamental utility that powers a new generation of DeFi. It’s built on a rock-solid Ethereum Layer 2 framework, meaning it brings speed and efficiency to a space that has been hampered by high fees. This unique blend of hype and substance is why its presale is causing a sensation. At an accessible price of just $0.0058, LBRETT offers an unmissable entry point, with savvy traders already predicting a 100x return. Solana’s Performance Under the Microscope The Solana network (SOL) has long been hailed for its blazing-fast speeds, but recent price action reveals a chink in its armor. Solana has seen a recent dip, and the technical indicators are a cause for concern. The SOL MACD has recently turned negative, suggesting a loss of momentum, while the RSI sits in neutral territory, doing little to inspire confidence. While a SOL’s return to its recent highs isn’t off the table, the sheer size of the SOL market capitalization means that any significant gains will require immense capital inflows, making life-changing returns a distant memory. Is Cardano Price Losing Its Edge? The recent Cardano price movement tells a…

Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:41
Threshold
T$0.01644-1.61%
Solana
SOL$239.48+0.84%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013942+0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.86-4.37%
KIND
KIND$0.00444-33.61%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02537+5.31%
Solayer
LAYER$0.526-0.30%

The crypto market is a sentimental one. Lately, the prevailing whisper is that the old guard is faltering. With both Solana and Cardano prices losing ground, a palpable sense of unease is spreading through their communities.

While traders have long relied on these established networks, their recent stumbles have forced a collective pivot. The market’s gaze is now fixed on Layer Brett, a new project gaining momentum with the promise of delivering the kind of explosive, quarter-four gains that feel like a relic of a bygone era.

Layer Brett: Where The Smart Money Is Flocking

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a master stroke in the new crypto landscape, an artful fusion of meme culture and the fundamental utility that powers a new generation of DeFi. It’s built on a rock-solid Ethereum Layer 2 framework, meaning it brings speed and efficiency to a space that has been hampered by high fees.

This unique blend of hype and substance is why its presale is causing a sensation. At an accessible price of just $0.0058, LBRETT offers an unmissable entry point, with savvy traders already predicting a 100x return.

Solana’s Performance Under the Microscope

The Solana network (SOL) has long been hailed for its blazing-fast speeds, but recent price action reveals a chink in its armor. Solana has seen a recent dip, and the technical indicators are a cause for concern. The SOL MACD has recently turned negative, suggesting a loss of momentum, while the RSI sits in neutral territory, doing little to inspire confidence.

While a SOL’s return to its recent highs isn’t off the table, the sheer size of the SOL market capitalization means that any significant gains will require immense capital inflows, making life-changing returns a distant memory.

Is Cardano Price Losing Its Edge?

The recent Cardano price movement tells a similar story. Cardano has retreated too, dashing the hopes of many investors who were hoping for Cardano to climb to $1. This current Cardano price action is underscored by a bearish MACD and RSI, indicating a clear lack of buying pressure.

As a platform, Cardano has always prided itself on its methodical development, but in a market that rewards speed and agility, ADA’s slow and steady approach is starting to lose favor with traders.

The Ultimate Bet for This Bull Run

Layer Brett is a direct response to the market’s hunger for explosive returns. It’s merging viral appeal with genuine utility, all at a deeply discounted presale valuation. Its use of Layer 2 Ethereum provides blazing-fast transactions and minimal fees, all while being secured by the Ethereum network.

Its presale price of just $0.0058 is proving to be a catalyst. Participants have already secured massive staking rewards, which are still around 680%. These lucrative rates are designed to decrease as more users join, igniting a mad rush to get in before the yields fall. The project is also adding to the excitement with a massive $1 million giveaway, with full decentralization and no KYC required for participation.

LBRETT has been built from the ground up to offer genuine value in the DeFi and Web3 ecosystems.

A Changing of the Guard

While established projects like SOL and ADA still have their place in the market, they are no longer positioned to deliver the kind of life-altering gains that define a bull run.

LBRETT’s rare combination of viral energy, technological utility, and an early entry point puts it in a unique position to deliver on its projected 100x gains.

The time to get in the LBRETT presale is now.
Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):
Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain
Telegram: View @layerbrett
X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/solana-and-cardano-prices-fall-as-the-market-looks-towards-layer-brett-for-huge-q4-gains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.03038+0.89%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Share
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-0.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07494+11.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+2.94%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4384-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006613-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?