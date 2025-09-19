Solana And XRP Join CME Group’s Expanding Futures Options Roster In 2025 – Details

Solana (SOL) and XRP have shown remarkable performance, not just in terms of price, but interest in their futures market has also been sharply rising in this bull cycle. Given the notable performance of their futures market and interest, crucial tools are currently being created to optimize and capture opportunities in the ecosystem.

CME Unveils Solana And XRP Futures Options

In the ongoing cycle, Solana and XRP futures are receiving more attention in the derivatives market, indicating that both institutional and retail traders are becoming more interested. These assets are becoming more prominent alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in futures trading as liquidity increases and open interest grows.

Amid the rising adoption, Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group), one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges, has expressed its robust interest in the two leading assets. Specifically, the firm is expanding its crypto offerings with the planned launch of options on Solana and XRP futures.

The action indicates that institutional demand for exposure to digital assets besides Bitcoin and Ethereum is increasing. According to the report, the initiative is still pending regulatory approval and is expected to be unveiled on October 13, 2025.

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, speaking on the move, stated that the introduction of these options contracts builds on the company’s suite of Solana and XRP futures’ notable expansion and rising liquidity.

CME Group’s launch of these new products will give clients the ability to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Once trading begins, expiries will be made available every day of the business week, every month, and every quarter of the year.

It is worth noting that these contracts will be available in two different sizes. By introducing new trading instruments tied to Solana and XRP, the CME Group aims to provide investors with improved flexibility in risk management and seizing opportunities. The firm will be partnering with FalconX to enhance market efficiency and increase derivatives liquidity for its clients.

Notable Futures Contracts Created On The Platform

While options trading is still in the works, the Solana and XRP futures suite from CME Group has grown to be among the business’s most rapidly embraced futures offerings. In the report, the firm highlighted that more than 540,000 SOL futures contracts valued at $22.3 billion have traded since it was introduced on March 17.

As of August 2025, the average daily volume (ADV) of SOL futures monthly reached 9,000 contracts, valued at $437.4 million in notional. Meanwhile, the average daily open interest (ADOI) reached 12,500 contracts, valued at $895 million in notional.

Such growth has also been observed with its XRP futures, recording more than 370,000 XRP futures contracts worth $16 billion in notional value since launch on May 19. At the same time, the XRP futures saw a record ADOI of 9,300 contracts valued at $942 million in notional value, and a record monthly ADV reached over 6,600 contracts worth $385 million in notional value.