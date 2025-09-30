ExchangeDEX+
The post Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What's For SOL Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has announced its native capital allocator and liquidity layer, Keel. SOL price is exchanging hands at $210.37, up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours. Anticipations around Solana ETF approval could also impact SOL price. Solana has announced a major initiative at APEX Singapore. It is expected to boost the growth of different segments within Solana's ecosystem. SOL price has reacted with a surge over 24 hours, and is estimated to rise further in the times to come. Anticipations around the Solana ETF could also join forces with Keel to further advance the Solana ecosystem, plus SOL price. Keel Announced by Solana Solana, at APEX Singapore, has introduced Keel. It has been described as a native capital allocator and liquidity layer. Keel is reportedly bringing approximately $2.5 billion, which is facilitating the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This majorly includes DeFi, RWAs, and tokenized assets. Keel, the capital engine of Solana, undertakes allocation in two ways. It allocates into DeFi & RWA liquidity, and yields bearing tokenized assets. Solana's ecosystem benefits from allocations by Keel because they provide depth along with stability for institutional-grade access. This is expected to assist Solana in becoming the leading network in the internet capital market. Reaction of SOL Price SOL price has reacted optimistically to the announcement. The token is up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours, and is seeing its 24-hour trading volume surge by 38.46% when the article is being written. The increase in SOL price instills a sense of confidence among community members because it is also up by 3.35% in the last 30 days. However, it has declined significantly by 3.97% since last week. Nevertheless, the SOL price is attempting to break the upper ceiling after every phase of correction. The low point was around $160 in August…

Solana Announced Keel at APEX Singapore, What’s For SOL Price?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 19:35
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.829-5.44%
Solana
SOL$157.91-0.49%
COM
COM$0.004255-11.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2044-2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.09691+1.81%
  • Solana has announced its native capital allocator and liquidity layer, Keel.
  • SOL price is exchanging hands at $210.37, up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours.
  • Anticipations around Solana ETF approval could also impact SOL price.

Solana has announced a major initiative at APEX Singapore. It is expected to boost the growth of different segments within Solana’s ecosystem. SOL price has reacted with a surge over 24 hours, and is estimated to rise further in the times to come. Anticipations around the Solana ETF could also join forces with Keel to further advance the Solana ecosystem, plus SOL price.

Keel Announced by Solana

Solana, at APEX Singapore, has introduced Keel. It has been described as a native capital allocator and liquidity layer. Keel is reportedly bringing approximately $2.5 billion, which is facilitating the growth of the Solana ecosystem. This majorly includes DeFi, RWAs, and tokenized assets.

Keel, the capital engine of Solana, undertakes allocation in two ways. It allocates into DeFi & RWA liquidity, and yields bearing tokenized assets. Solana’s ecosystem benefits from allocations by Keel because they provide depth along with stability for institutional-grade access. This is expected to assist Solana in becoming the leading network in the internet capital market.

Reaction of SOL Price

SOL price has reacted optimistically to the announcement. The token is up by 0.89% over the past 24 hours, and is seeing its 24-hour trading volume surge by 38.46% when the article is being written. The increase in SOL price instills a sense of confidence among community members because it is also up by 3.35% in the last 30 days. However, it has declined significantly by 3.97% since last week.

Nevertheless, the SOL price is attempting to break the upper ceiling after every phase of correction. The low point was around $160 in August 2025 – it has shifted to approximately $190 by the end of September 2025. Upper limits have shifted from $200 to $250. The SOL price is currently down to $210.37.

Broader Impact on SOL Price

Solana’s announcement is likely to have a broader impact on SOL price. The value of the Solana token is estimated to soar by 3.66% in the next 30 days. This would take Solana to around $218.03 amid the volatility of 7.40%. Short-term SOL price prediction, covering the next 5 days, estimates that Solana token would hover around $210 with minimal changes.

Anticipations around Solana ETF approval are also likely to trigger a bull run for the cryptocurrency. It is estimated that the approval for Solana ETF would drive institutional demand and take the target to a mark of $300. Until then, Solana’s Keel remains in the driving seat, provided macro effects don’t hamper movements to a larger extent.

The crypto market is subject to volatility and fluctuations. The contents of this article are not recommendations for crypto trading. Do thorough research and risk assessment.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Wisconsin Proposes Sweeping Regulatory Relief for Crypto Industry

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/solana-announced-keel-at-apex-singapore-whats-for-sol-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

